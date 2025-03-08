Dubai Pitch Report: Slow Surface, Spin-Friendly Conditions Await India vs New Zealand In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set, with India taking on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The much-anticipated clash has cricket fans on the edge of their seats as both teams vie for the prestigious title. India enters the final with a flawless run, having […]

The grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set, with India taking on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The much-anticipated clash has cricket fans on the edge of their seats as both teams vie for the prestigious title.

India enters the final with a flawless run, having defeated Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage before cruising past Australia in the semi-finals. With momentum on their side, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to maintain their unbeaten streak and lift the coveted trophy.

🏟️ Pitch Report for IND vs NZ Final! 🇮🇳🇳🇿

🏟️ Pitch Report for IND vs NZ Final! 🇮🇳🇳🇿

Dubai International Stadium: 60% win rate for teams bowling first. Avg 1st inns: 216. High of 355/5, low of 91/10. Expect a balanced pitch, possible high-scoring if flat. 29.6°C, 0% rain. #ICCChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsNZ #PitchReport pic.twitter.com/7CdCJtNdnr — Cricketik 24×7 (@cricketik247) March 8, 2025

New Zealand, on the other hand, has had a strong tournament, losing only once—a group-stage defeat to India. The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, will be eager to turn the tables in the high-pressure final and claim their maiden ICC Champions Trophy.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow and spin-friendly, favoring bowlers who can exploit turn and bounce. Batters will need patience, particularly in the early overs, making the decision to bat first a strategic advantage.

ODI Stats at Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Total matches played: 62

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won bowling first: 37

Highest total: 355/5 (England)

Lowest total: 91 (Namibia)

With the pitch conditions playing a crucial role, both teams will have to strategize their approach carefully.

Squads for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand Squad:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.

With a power-packed Indian lineup aiming for an unbeaten championship and a determined New Zealand team seeking revenge, the Champions Trophy 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see who emerges as the ultimate champion in Dubai!

