Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Dubai Pitch Report: Slow Surface, Spin-Friendly Conditions Await India vs New Zealand In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Dubai Pitch Report: Slow Surface, Spin-Friendly Conditions Await India vs New Zealand In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set, with India taking on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The much-anticipated clash has cricket fans on the edge of their seats as both teams vie for the prestigious title. India enters the final with a flawless run, having […]

Dubai Pitch Report: Slow Surface, Spin-Friendly Conditions Await India vs New Zealand In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final


The grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set, with India taking on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The much-anticipated clash has cricket fans on the edge of their seats as both teams vie for the prestigious title.

India enters the final with a flawless run, having defeated Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage before cruising past Australia in the semi-finals. With momentum on their side, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to maintain their unbeaten streak and lift the coveted trophy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Zealand, on the other hand, has had a strong tournament, losing only once—a group-stage defeat to India. The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, will be eager to turn the tables in the high-pressure final and claim their maiden ICC Champions Trophy.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow and spin-friendly, favoring bowlers who can exploit turn and bounce. Batters will need patience, particularly in the early overs, making the decision to bat first a strategic advantage.

ODI Stats at Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

  • Total matches played: 62
  • Matches won batting first: 23
  • Matches won bowling first: 37
  • Highest total: 355/5 (England)
  • Lowest total: 91 (Namibia)

With the pitch conditions playing a crucial role, both teams will have to strategize their approach carefully.

Squads for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand Squad:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.

With a power-packed Indian lineup aiming for an unbeaten championship and a determined New Zealand team seeking revenge, the Champions Trophy 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see who emerges as the ultimate champion in Dubai!

ALSO READ: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final ICC Champions Trophy squads India vs New Zealand

newsx

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad...
newsx

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest...
Mumbai Indians skipper Ha

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt
newsx

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?
newsx

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well
Craig Wolfley

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad Daylight!

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad...

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest Updates

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest...

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women