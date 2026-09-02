LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final: East Zone and South Zone will battle for the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title in the five-day final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to 10. East Zone reached the final after a four-wicket win over defending champions Central Zone, while South Zone defeated North Zone by seven wickets to seal the second spot. Here are all the details, including the final date, venue, start time, live streaming, television coverage and squads.

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 21:59 IST

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final: East Zone and South Zone will battle for the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title in the five-day final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to 10. East Zone reached the final after a four-wicket win over defending champions Central Zone, while South Zone defeated North Zone by seven wickets to seal the second spot. Here are all the details, including the final date, venue, start time, live streaming, television coverage and squads.

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Match Details

  • Match: East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final
  • Date: September 6-10, 2026
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • Start Time: 9:30 AM IST
  • Format: Five-day First-Class match

How Did East Zone Reach the Duleep Trophy Final?

East Zone secured their place in the final with a nervy four-wicket victory over defending champions Central Zone in Bengaluru. Both teams were dismissed for 266 in their first innings, but East Zone’s bowlers took control in the second innings as Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar combined to take seven wickets and bowl Central out for 158.

You Might Be Interested In

Chasing 159 for victory, East Zone made a brisk start through Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Sooryavanshi scored 40 before East experienced a mini-collapse, but Ishan Kishan held his nerve with an unbeaten 39 to guide the team home with four wickets in hand.

How Did South Zone Reach the Duleep Trophy Final?

South Zone booked their place in the final after defeating North Zone by seven wickets. Captain Tilak Varma played a pivotal role in the semifinal, scoring an unbeaten 116 in the first innings to give South Zone a significant advantage and set up their successful run to the title clash.

Why Is the Duleep Trophy Final Being Played in Chennai?

The tournament was initially scheduled to be played entirely at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, the BCCI shifted the final to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to allow fans to attend and watch the title decider at the stadium.

East Zone vs South Zone: Recent Duleep Trophy History

South Zone will be aiming to go one step further after losing last season’s final to Central Zone. Central, led by Rajat Patidar, won the 2025-26 edition after securing a commanding first-innings advantage in the final.

East Zone, meanwhile, have reached the Duleep Trophy final for the first time since 2012-13. Their most recent title came at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they defeated Central Zone on first-innings lead in a drawn five-day final. East posted 232 before bowling Central out for 189 to secure a 43-run first-innings advantage.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Live on TV?

The Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final will be available for live television coverage in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final live on JioHotstar. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on each day of the five-day contest.

South Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final

South Zone Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ricky Bhui (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper), SK Rasheed, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana, K Himateja, T Thyagarajan, R Smaran, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, V Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Aman Khan.

East Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final

East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain), Denish Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Tags: Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final

RELATED News

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

US Open 2026 Sep 2 Schedule: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Reunite at Party: Former India Captain Spotted With Star Wicketkeeper-Batter, Viral Video | Watch

SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

India Football Matches 2026: When And Where to Watch India vs Panama, Brazil And Uruguay Friendlies | TV Channel, Live Streaming, Dates, Venues

LATEST NEWS

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Jannat Toha Viral Video: From YouTube Fame To A ‘Private MMS’ Leak Row, What Really Happened?

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Sleeper-Hit Run: Story, Trilogy Plan And What We Know About Part 2

COLOUR WHEEL: Where Colour Becomes Emotion, Memory and Expression

Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen Marriage Row: Charu Asopa Found Condoms In His Bag — Why Did He Accuse Her Of An Affair?

She Loved Her Brother-in-Law, Wanted His Property? Wife Allegedly Killed Husband And Staged Suicide

Rajesh Karandikar: Building a Future-Ready Hospitality Empire

Dr. Yuvraj Ramchandra Yedure: Driving Social Transformation Through CSR and Community Leadership

16-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death At Faridabad School; Why Is Father Questioning Her 2-Hour Stay In Vice Principal’s Room?

3 Idiots 2 Cast Confirmed: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan And Sharman Joshi Return, Rajkumar Hirani Reveals What He Is Writing

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS