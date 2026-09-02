Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final: East Zone and South Zone will battle for the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title in the five-day final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to 10. East Zone reached the final after a four-wicket win over defending champions Central Zone, while South Zone defeated North Zone by seven wickets to seal the second spot. Here are all the details, including the final date, venue, start time, live streaming, television coverage and squads.

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Match Details

Match: East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final

East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Date: September 6-10, 2026

September 6-10, 2026 Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

9:30 AM IST Format: Five-day First-Class match

How Did East Zone Reach the Duleep Trophy Final?

East Zone secured their place in the final with a nervy four-wicket victory over defending champions Central Zone in Bengaluru. Both teams were dismissed for 266 in their first innings, but East Zone’s bowlers took control in the second innings as Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar combined to take seven wickets and bowl Central out for 158.

Chasing 159 for victory, East Zone made a brisk start through Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Sooryavanshi scored 40 before East experienced a mini-collapse, but Ishan Kishan held his nerve with an unbeaten 39 to guide the team home with four wickets in hand.

How Did South Zone Reach the Duleep Trophy Final?

South Zone booked their place in the final after defeating North Zone by seven wickets. Captain Tilak Varma played a pivotal role in the semifinal, scoring an unbeaten 116 in the first innings to give South Zone a significant advantage and set up their successful run to the title clash.

Why Is the Duleep Trophy Final Being Played in Chennai?

The tournament was initially scheduled to be played entirely at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, the BCCI shifted the final to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to allow fans to attend and watch the title decider at the stadium.

East Zone vs South Zone: Recent Duleep Trophy History

South Zone will be aiming to go one step further after losing last season’s final to Central Zone. Central, led by Rajat Patidar, won the 2025-26 edition after securing a commanding first-innings advantage in the final.

East Zone, meanwhile, have reached the Duleep Trophy final for the first time since 2012-13. Their most recent title came at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they defeated Central Zone on first-innings lead in a drawn five-day final. East posted 232 before bowling Central out for 189 to secure a 43-run first-innings advantage.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Live on TV?

The Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final will be available for live television coverage in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final live on JioHotstar. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on each day of the five-day contest.

South Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final

South Zone Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ricky Bhui (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper), SK Rasheed, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana, K Himateja, T Thyagarajan, R Smaran, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, V Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Aman Khan.

East Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final

East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain), Denish Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar.