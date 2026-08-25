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Home > Sports News > Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine

Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine

East Zone booked their place in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals with a dominant innings-and-210-run victory over North East Zone. Shahbaz Ahmed and Sudip Kumar Gharami hit centuries, while Anukul Roy and Abhijit Sarkar claimed five-wicket hauls to complete a commanding win.

East Zone defeated North East Zone to storm into Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic
East Zone defeated North East Zone to storm into Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 19:09 IST

East Zone vs North East Zone at Duleep Trophy 2026: In the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at the BCCI Center of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, East Zone defeated North East Zone by an innings and 210 runs thanks to a commanding performance.

Duleep Trophy 2026: Shahbaz Ahmed And Sudip Kumar Gharami Lead East Zone

Shahbaz Ahmed’s career-best 167 and Sudip Kumar Gharami’s 146 powered East Zone to a massive first-innings total of 467 before Anukul Roy and Abhijit Sarkar claimed five-wicket hauls to bowl North East Zone out twice.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Early Against North East Zone

North East Zone had made a promising start on the opening morning, reducing East Zone to 25 for two and later 128 for five. However, Shahbaz and Gharami’s centuries turned the game firmly in East Zone’s favour.

In reply, North East Zone slipped from 78 for three to 111 all out, with medium-pacer Sarkar returning figures of 5/20. Shahbaz also contributed with the ball, taking three wickets for 20 runs.

Duleep Trophy 2026: North East Zone’s Batting Struggles Continue

Asked to follow on, North East Zone again struggled with the bat. Mukesh Kumar removed first-innings top-scorer Arpit Bhatewara early on the third morning, while Mohammed Shami kept the batters under pressure with movement in overcast conditions.

Shahbaz then dismissed Joseph Lalthankhuma after a brief partnership, while captain Rongsen Jonathan was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Kangabam Priyojit was dismissed by Anukul Roy, who produced an impressive spell with his wicket-to-wicket bowling and subtle changes in pace.

Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates Impact With Double-Wicket Over

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made an impact, claiming two wickets in an over with his left-arm orthodox spin. He first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh before Imliwati Lemtur edged one through to wicketkeeper Kishan.

Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Qualifies For Semi-Final

Akash Chaudhary and Pheiroijam Jotin delayed the inevitable with a 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket, but Roy completed his five-wicket haul to seal East Zone’s emphatic victory.

Roy bowled Choudhary and then dismissed Jotin, with Kishan completing a leg-side stumping as East Zone wrapped up the match shortly after lunch.

East Zone will now face defending champions Central Zone in the semi-final, beginning August 30.

Also Read: IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: India Miss Chance to Bowl Out Sri Lanka as Sonal Dinusha Hits 85, Rain Ends Play on Day 3

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Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine
Tags: Duleep Trophy 2026East ZoneNorth East Zone

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Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine

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Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine
Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine
Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine
Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Hammer North East Zone by 210 Runs to Reach Semifinals | Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy Shine

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