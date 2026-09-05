Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone vs South Zone Prediction, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Playing XIs

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone will confront South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 Final for a much-anticipated and high-stakes showdown in Indian domestic cricket. Two teams that have performed marvelously have emerged from the eliminator rounds and are preparing for the match, which will crown the domestic cricket champion of the year in India.

East Zone has a great feel for their chances in the final after a thrilling victory over Central Zone in their previous semifinal, while South Zone has booked their place in the final with a decisive win against North Zone. And, with the presence of several Indian stars like KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal, South Zone’s side is the icing on the cake that adds to the already exciting prospects of the final and will make this final a dream match for a cricket lover.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone vs South Zone Match Details

Match: East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

Date: September 6-10, 2026

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Format: First-Class Cricket

East Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can catch the live action from the Duleep Trophy 2026 Final between East Zone and South Zone live on Star Sports Network on their TVs. The live streaming of the EZ vs SZ final will be available on the JioHotstar app from 6th to 10th September from 9:30 AM onwards.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone Preview

East Zone has been a remarkable team at the tournament. They first defeated North East Zone in the quarter-finals, then narrowly beat the defending champions Central Zone in an exciting semi-final. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has showcased fearless batsmanship as well; Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has led the East Zone from the front with an unbeaten knock in the semi-final. As for the bowling, experienced players like Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar have enhanced and added strength to the East Zone attack.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: South Zone Preview

South Zone were handed a seven-wicket beating by North Zone and have entered the final as the more cocky side. Throughout the contest, the vice-captain, Tilak Varma, has demonstrated leadership by example and has contributed Really with the bat at times when the outcome depended on his performance. The South has one of the finest line-ups in the tournament with a good mix of domestic cricket veterans and players who have represented India internationally. Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj join the side to add to South Zone’s advantage on the track conditions in Chennai.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone vs South Zone Predicted Playing XIs

East Zone Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Ishan Kishan (C and wk), Anukul Roy, Sudip Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Md Kounain Quraishi, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar

South Zone Playing XI: KL Rahul, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma (C), Smaran Ravichandran, Kodimela Himateja, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammed Siraj, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MD Nideesh

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone vs South Zone Prediction

It’s one of the tightest Duleep Trophy final games you’ll get to see, with both teams capable in all departments of the game, and they can take the deciding point. South Zone’s ability to score runs through their batsmen Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal, and their stable middle order has them appearing a couple of runs stronger batting-wise than the other team.

This match between two zonal cricket powerhouses in Chepauk is bound to be decided by factors like pressure handling and playing long innings. South Zone, with their balanced line-up and recent dominance in zonal cricket, are slight favourites for the win.

East Zone vs South Zone Prediction: South Zone to win the Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

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