Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan’s Double Hundred Helps East Zone Beat South Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Part of Historic Win After 13 Years

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone lifted the Duleep Trophy for the first time since the 2012-13 season after securing a first-innings lead against South Zone in a drawn final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The victory ended a 13-year wait for the title, with East Zone’s batting strength and disciplined bowling proving decisive in the final.

East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan was the standout performer, finishing the final with a combined 350 runs across the two innings, including a marathon 270 in the first innings. Kumar Kushagra also made a significant contribution with a century, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 44 in the first innings and eight in the second as East Zone completed a historic triumph.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone Beat South Zone

East Zone piled up 708 runs in their first innings, putting South Zone under immense pressure from the outset. South Zone were unable to match that total and were bowled out for 336, leaving East Zone with a substantial first-innings advantage.

Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar played key roles with the ball, taking five wickets between them to dismiss South Zone. With East Zone already holding the crucial first-innings lead, the match was effectively tilted in their favour.

Ishan Kishan Stars with 270 in Duleep Trophy Final

Ishan Kishan was the star of the final, producing a magnificent 270-run knock in East Zone’s first innings. The East Zone captain continued to contribute in the second innings and finished the match with 350 runs across both innings.

Kumar Kushagra also impressed with a century in the first innings, helping East Zone reach a mammoth 708 and establish the first-innings advantage that ultimately decided the championship.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Part of East Zone’s Historic Duleep Trophy Win

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also part of East Zone’s title-winning campaign. The youngster scored 44 runs in the first innings before making eight in the second innings.

Although Sooryavanshi’s performance in the final was modest compared to his usual standards, he became part of an East Zone side that ended a 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy title.

South Zone Fall Short Again in Duleep Trophy Final

South Zone were unable to overcome East Zone’s first-innings advantage and fell short in the final for the second successive season. They had previously lost the 2025-26 final to Central Zone.

After being bowled out for 336 in their first innings, South Zone were left playing catch-up. East Zone opted not to enforce the follow-on and returned to bat, with Md Kounain Quraishi scoring a century. With no realistic possibility of forcing a result, both teams eventually shook hands and settled for a draw, with East Zone winning the trophy on the basis of their first-innings lead.

Duleep Trophy Winners: Recent Champions