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Home > Sports News > Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO

Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a barrage of boundaries against Yash Thakur in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final, but the Central Zone pacer struck back. Rajat Patidar’s sensational catch ended the teenager’s entertaining innings, sealing a dramatic battle between bat and ball.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed after scoring 40 runs off 43 balls thanks to a spectacular diving catch by Rajat Patidar. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed after scoring 40 runs off 43 balls thanks to a spectacular diving catch by Rajat Patidar. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 15:25 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Yash Thakur: 4,4,6,4, 0, W… This is how the battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yash Thakur ended in the final innings of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final between Central Zone and East Zone. The teenage batter had unleashed a wave of attack against Thakur in the first innings before the right-arm pacer was taken off the attack. It seemed like a similar story would pan out in the fourth innings but Thakur had the last laugh, thanks to a spectacular catch by Rajat Patidar. 

WATCH: Rajat Patidar’s Blinder Gets Rid of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Off Yash Thakur’s Bowling




Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s hard-hitting knock at the top of the order came to a blockbuster end as Rajat Patidar completed a spectacular catch off Yash Thakur’s bowling to send the teenager back in the dressing room. Sooryavanshi started the 14th over in sixth gear, having played uncharacteristically up until then. The 15-year-old had scored 22 runs off 37 balls before the 14th over.

Sooryavanshi played a wild hoick, resulting in a four over deep mid-wicket. He then played a lofted off-drive on the second ball and managed the perfect connection to get the ball over the ropes for a six. Thakur responded to the six with a short ball aimed at the batter’s head, but Sooryavanshi managed to hook it for another four. On the fourth ball of the over, Sooryavanshi played a cheeky cut to lob the ball over the slip fielders for another four. The fifth ball was a dot in the middle of all the adventure.

On the final ball of the over, Sooryavanshi, in an attempt to hit another boundary, managed to get himself out. He played a wild slog which could have landed safely, but running back, Rajat Patidar took a spectacular catch to send the teenage batter back to the pavilion. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock



Earlier, in the second innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a record-breaking knock. The 15-year-old became the youngest ever to hit a half-century in Duleep Trophy’s history. He went on to score 92 runs as he fell agonisingly short of what could have been one of the most memorable first-class centuries. His 81-ball knock consisted of seven fours and sixes each.

Also Read: SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

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Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Duleep Trophy 2026Rajat PatidarVaibhav Sooryavanshiyash-thakur

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Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO
Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO
Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO
Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO

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