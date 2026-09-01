Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Yash Thakur Thanks to Rajat Patidar’s Stunning Catch | WATCH VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Yash Thakur: 4,4,6,4, 0, W… This is how the battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yash Thakur ended in the final innings of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final between Central Zone and East Zone. The teenage batter had unleashed a wave of attack against Thakur in the first innings before the right-arm pacer was taken off the attack. It seemed like a similar story would pan out in the fourth innings but Thakur had the last laugh, thanks to a spectacular catch by Rajat Patidar.

WATCH: Rajat Patidar’s Blinder Gets Rid of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Off Yash Thakur’s Bowling









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s hard-hitting knock at the top of the order came to a blockbuster end as Rajat Patidar completed a spectacular catch off Yash Thakur’s bowling to send the teenager back in the dressing room. Sooryavanshi started the 14th over in sixth gear, having played uncharacteristically up until then. The 15-year-old had scored 22 runs off 37 balls before the 14th over.

Sooryavanshi played a wild hoick, resulting in a four over deep mid-wicket. He then played a lofted off-drive on the second ball and managed the perfect connection to get the ball over the ropes for a six. Thakur responded to the six with a short ball aimed at the batter’s head, but Sooryavanshi managed to hook it for another four. On the fourth ball of the over, Sooryavanshi played a cheeky cut to lob the ball over the slip fielders for another four. The fifth ball was a dot in the middle of all the adventure.

On the final ball of the over, Sooryavanshi, in an attempt to hit another boundary, managed to get himself out. He played a wild slog which could have landed safely, but running back, Rajat Patidar took a spectacular catch to send the teenage batter back to the pavilion.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗬𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 🔥 In the semi-final against Central Zone, #VaibhavSooryavanshi‘s blazing 92 off 81 broke a 57-year-old record, making him the youngest-ever player to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy history! 🤯 Watch #DuleepTrophy 2026 LIVE on Star… pic.twitter.com/YRDQNvClnV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2026







Earlier, in the second innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a record-breaking knock. The 15-year-old became the youngest ever to hit a half-century in Duleep Trophy’s history. He went on to score 92 runs as he fell agonisingly short of what could have been one of the most memorable first-class centuries. His 81-ball knock consisted of seven fours and sixes each.

Also Read: SA vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More