Duleep Trophy 2026: With the quarter-finals of Duleep Trophy 2026 done and dusted, the semi-finals of the high-profile red-ball competition loom. While South Zone and Central Zone had automatically qualified for the semi-finals, North Zone and East Zone had to work hard for their victories.

North Zone had prevailed over a tough West Zone side by a convincing 52-run margin, while East Zone swept aside North East Zone comprehensively by an innings to seal a place in the semi-final. Both the semi-finals will be hosted by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as Central Zone will face East Zone, while South Zone are slated to lock horns against North Zone.

Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final fixtures

1. Central Zone vs East Zone – CoE Ground 1 – August 30-September 2, 9:30am IST

2. South Zone vs North Zone – CoE Ground 2 – August 30-September 2, 9:30am IST

Duleep Trophy 2026 Squads

North Zone: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (c/wk) (Jammu & Kashmir), Ayush Badoni (vc) (Delhi), Sanat Sangwan (Delhi), Yash Dhull (Delhi), Ayush Doseja (Delhi), Nishant Sindhu (Haryana), Anshul Kamboj (Haryana), Nikhil Kashyap (Haryana), Qamran Iqbal (Jammu & Kashmir), Abdul Samad (Jammu & Kashmir), Abid Mushtaq (Jammu & Kashmir), Sunil Kumar (Jammu & Kashmir), Sahil Lotra (Jammu & Kashmir), Arshdeep Singh (Punjab), and Arjun Sharma (Services).

South Zone: Tilak Varma (c) (Hyderabad), Ricky Bhui (vc/wk) (Andhra), SK Rasheed (Andhra), K Sai Teja (Andhra), T Vijay (Andhra), Abhinav Tejrana (Goa), K Himateja (Hyderabad), T Thyagarajan (Hyderabad), R Smaran (Karnataka), Karun Nair (Karnataka), Shreyas Gopal (Karnataka), V Kaverappa (Karnataka), MD Nidheesh (Kerala), N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper) (Tamil Nadu), and Aman Khan (Pondicherry).

Central Zone: Rajat Patidar (c) (Madhya Pradesh), Rinku Singh (vc) (Uttar Pradesh), Ayush Pandey (Chhattisgarh), Saransh Jain (Madhya Pradesh), Aryan Pandey (Madhya Pradesh), Arshad Khan (Madhya Pradesh), Kunal Singh Rathod (Wicketkeeper) (Rajasthan), Aryan Juyal (Wicketkeeper) (Uttar Pradesh), Zeeshan Ansari (Uttar Pradesh), Kunal Chandela (Uttarakhand), Aman Mokhade (Vidarbha), Yash Rathod (Vidarbha), Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha), Yash Thakur (Vidarbha), and Nachiket Bhute (Vidarbha).

East Zone: Ishan Kishan (c/wk) (Jharkhand), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vc) (Bihar), Denish Das (Assam), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Bengal), Sudip Kumar Gharami (Bengal), Shahbaz Ahmed (Bengal), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (Bengal), Mohd Shami (Bengal), Mukesh Kumar (Bengal), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper) (Jharkhand), Shikhar Mohan (Jharkhand), Anukul Roy (Jharkhand), Virat Singh (Jharkhand), Subhranshu Senapati (Odisha), and Abhijit Sarkar (Tripura).

Where to watch the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-finals?

According to reports, one of the two semi-finals will be televised on Select Star Sports Network channels, while the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.