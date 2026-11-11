‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

Arshdeep Singh Mumbai Indians: India’s star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has sent a bold message to Mumbai Indians fans after completing a blockbuster move from Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Welcoming his new franchise, the Indian fast bowler promised to make an impact, declaring, “MI paltan, Duniya hila denge”.

The trade, which has sent former Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep, is among the biggest player transfers in IPL history. Hardik will join PBKS for Rs 18 crore, an increase from his previous salary of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will move to the five-time IPL champions at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Arshdeep Singh’s First Message After Joining Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians shared a special video featuring Arshdeep on their official X account following the completion of the trade. The left-arm pacer appeared excited about beginning a new chapter with the franchise and had a short but powerful message for the MI supporters.

“MI paltan, Duniya hila denge,” Arshdeep said in the video, instantly giving Mumbai fans a glimpse of his enthusiasm ahead of the 2027 season.

Loud & Clear 💪 https://t.co/m4qezEJcZo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 11, 2026







The Indian international joins an MI bowling attack that will benefit from his ability to strike with the new ball and execute yorkers during the death overs. His experience in high-pressure situations and left-arm angle could prove particularly valuable for the franchise.

Hardik Pandya Returns To Punjab Kings After Second MI Stint

Hardik’s trade brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians, the franchise where he established himself as one of the most influential all-rounders in the IPL.

Having joined MI in 2015, Hardik became an integral part of the team’s four title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After spending seven seasons with Mumbai, he moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impression as captain, guiding the franchise to the title in its debut season.

Gujarat Titans also reached the final in 2023 before Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and took over the captaincy.

Across 162 IPL matches, Hardik has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets, establishing himself as a proven match-winner with both bat and ball.

However, his second stint with MI, which lasted three seasons, did not produce the expected results. Hardik managed 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with his highest score being an unbeaten 48.

With the ball, he claimed 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, including a five-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the 2025 season under his leadership but finished ninth in both the 2024 and 2026 editions, respectively. His departure now brings another major change to the franchise’s leadership and team combination ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep Singh Leaves Punjab Kings As Their All-Time Leading Wicket-Taker

Meanwhile, Arshdeep’s departure marks the end of an eight-season association with Punjab Kings, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019.

The left-arm pacer gradually developed into one of the most dependable Indian fast bowlers in the competition and became a crucial member of Punjab’s bowling attack.

Arshdeep has taken 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, making him Punjab Kings’ all-time leading wicket-taker. His consistency across different phases of an innings has been one of his biggest strengths, particularly his ability to deliver early breakthroughs and handle pressure during the death overs.

He enjoyed an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, picking up 21 wickets, before adding another 14 wickets in the 2026 season.

His arrival is expected to strengthen Mumbai Indians’ pace department considerably. With his left-arm variation, new-ball capabilities and experience in the death overs, Arshdeep could become a major asset for the five-time champions as they prepare for their IPL 2027 campaign.

For Arshdeep, the move represents an opportunity to begin a fresh chapter with one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. His first message has already made his intentions clear: he wants to make an impact with the Mumbai Indians. (With ANI Inputs)