LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

Arshdeep Singh Mumbai Indians: Arshdeep Singh has made his intentions clear after joining Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster trade with Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. The Indian pacer sent an exciting message to MI fans, declaring "Duniya hila denge", as Hardik Pandya prepares for a new chapter with PBKS.

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 17:53 IST

Arshdeep Singh Mumbai Indians: India’s star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has sent a bold message to Mumbai Indians fans after completing a blockbuster move from Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Welcoming his new franchise, the Indian fast bowler promised to make an impact, declaring, “MI paltan, Duniya hila denge”.

The trade, which has sent former Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep, is among the biggest player transfers in IPL history. Hardik will join PBKS for Rs 18 crore, an increase from his previous salary of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will move to the five-time IPL champions at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

Arshdeep Singh’s First Message After Joining Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians shared a special video featuring Arshdeep on their official X account following the completion of the trade. The left-arm pacer appeared excited about beginning a new chapter with the franchise and had a short but powerful message for the MI supporters.

“MI paltan, Duniya hila denge,” Arshdeep said in the video, instantly giving Mumbai fans a glimpse of his enthusiasm ahead of the 2027 season.



The Indian international joins an MI bowling attack that will benefit from his ability to strike with the new ball and execute yorkers during the death overs. His experience in high-pressure situations and left-arm angle could prove particularly valuable for the franchise.

Hardik Pandya Returns To Punjab Kings After Second MI Stint

Hardik’s trade brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians, the franchise where he established himself as one of the most influential all-rounders in the IPL.

Having joined MI in 2015, Hardik became an integral part of the team’s four title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After spending seven seasons with Mumbai, he moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impression as captain, guiding the franchise to the title in its debut season.

Gujarat Titans also reached the final in 2023 before Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and took over the captaincy.

Across 162 IPL matches, Hardik has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets, establishing himself as a proven match-winner with both bat and ball.

However, his second stint with MI, which lasted three seasons, did not produce the expected results. Hardik managed 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with his highest score being an unbeaten 48.

With the ball, he claimed 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, including a five-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the 2025 season under his leadership but finished ninth in both the 2024 and 2026 editions, respectively. His departure now brings another major change to the franchise’s leadership and team combination ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep Singh Leaves Punjab Kings As Their All-Time Leading Wicket-Taker

Meanwhile, Arshdeep’s departure marks the end of an eight-season association with Punjab Kings, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019.

The left-arm pacer gradually developed into one of the most dependable Indian fast bowlers in the competition and became a crucial member of Punjab’s bowling attack.

Arshdeep has taken 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, making him Punjab Kings’ all-time leading wicket-taker. His consistency across different phases of an innings has been one of his biggest strengths, particularly his ability to deliver early breakthroughs and handle pressure during the death overs.

He enjoyed an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, picking up 21 wickets, before adding another 14 wickets in the 2026 season.

His arrival is expected to strengthen Mumbai Indians’ pace department considerably. With his left-arm variation, new-ball capabilities and experience in the death overs, Arshdeep could become a major asset for the five-time champions as they prepare for their IPL 2027 campaign.

For Arshdeep, the move represents an opportunity to begin a fresh chapter with one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. His first message has already made his intentions clear: he wants to make an impact with the Mumbai Indians. (With ANI Inputs)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS
Tags: IPL 2027

RELATED News

Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster Trade

‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway Return As New Zealand Name Strong 14-Member Squad For India Test Series

LATEST NEWS

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

‘Plane Will Be Hijacked at 11:10 AM’: Chilling Note Found on Air India Flight Triggers Emergency Security Alert at Kolkata Airport

Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

Relief For First Visually Impaired Woman IAS Officer As CAT Sets Aside Transfer From Delhi To Arunachal Pradesh

Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

27-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Chennai Over 4-Year-Old Rivalry, Four History-Sheeters Arrested

Several Women Trapped as Lift Collapses in Nashik Apartment, Rescue Teams Rush In; Technical Failure Suspected, Here’s What We Know About the Accident

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS
‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS
‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS
‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS
‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

QUICK LINKS