Durand Cup 2025: Venues, Fixtures and Everything You Need To Know

Starting July 23, 2025, the 134th Durand Cup will consist of 10 games in the host cities of Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Kokrajhar, and Imphal. The first week of football activity is sure to be thrilling, especially because the home favourites are hoping to get ahead early by getting out to a fast start.

The first two match days will be kicked off by the top Indian Super League (ISL) teams, East Bengal FC (16-time previous winners) and Jamshedpur FC (past ISL League Winners Shield winners). Significant local interest is also anticipated in three local derbies that feature other elite local competitors, such as Shillong Lajong FC, NEROCA FC (previous finalists), and Mohammedan Sporting (past champions).

ISL teams like Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and NorthEast United FC, the reigning champions, will start their campaigns in week two. It will be important for clubs hoping to earn knockout spots to win early.

Mohun Bagan’s Dominance

In both of the previous Durand Cup seasons, Mohun Bagan has advanced to the finals. They defeated East Bengal in a thrilling final in 2023. They lost a tight penalty shootout to NorthEast United in 2024. With a stellar roster and a lengthy history, MBSG remains the standard for club football in India. The Mariners have thoroughly established their authority in Indian football after winning the ISL Shield and the ISL Cup last season, completing a domestic double. They are now at the top of the nation’s football hierarchy due to their consistency throughout all competitions. Mohun Bagan will aim to start their 2025 Durand Cup journey with a purpose and carry on their incredible legacy in one of Asia’s oldest football competitions, as they are within striking distance of winning another championship.

New teams competing

The first week will include thrilling performances by Durand Cup rookies making their stage debuts at the national level. At Kokrajhar’s SAI stadium on July 27, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will play their maiden Group D match against fellow rookies Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in addition to South United and DHFC. Another Durand debutant, Naamdhari FC from Punjab, will play South United FC on July 30th. This will be Naamdhari FC’s first Group A match and South United’s final. If the first week is any guide, the 134th Durand Cup will offer valuable information about possible knockout spots at the conclusion of the ten games.

