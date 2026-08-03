Durand Cup 2026: FC Raengdai Stun TRAU FC 4-3 in Seven-Goal Thriller, Go Top of Group D

FC Raengdai continued their remarkable start to the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup with a dramatic 4-3 victory over TRAU FC in a seven-goal Group D thriller at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Monday.

Playing only their second-ever match in the prestigious tournament, the debutants showed remarkable composure to overcome TRAU in a contest that repeatedly changed direction. Mridul Doley emerged as the star of the night, scoring a hat-trick to help Raengdai secure their second consecutive victory.

The result takes FC Raengdai to the top of Group D with six points from two matches. Neroca are second with one point from one game, while TRAU have one point from two matches. Indian Navy are currently fourth without a victory.

Doley Sets The Tone

Raengdai made a blistering start and took the lead in the 14th minute. Khaidem Amarjit Singh capitalised on a mistake by Khunjamayum Raj Singh before finding Doley, who moved in from the left, cut inside and finished past TRAU goalkeeper Sapam Nongpoknganba Singh.

The combination produced another goal just 10 minutes later. Amarjit again won possession and released Doley, who held off Ronaldo Wairokpam before sending a volley into the bottom corner to double Raengdai’s advantage.

TRAU eventually found a response before half-time. Chanam Akash Meitei, who had threatened from distance earlier, unleashed a powerful effort in the 41st minute that beat Kamei Pantiga.

However, Raengdai restored their two-goal cushion in stoppage time. Amarjit found Chongtham Kishan Singh, who cut inside before curling his effort into the top corner after a slight deflection.

TRAU Fight Back

The hosts refused to surrender after the break and reduced the deficit just two minutes into the second half.

An awkward bounce caused problems for Pantiga, whose attempted intervention fell into the path of Afdal Varikkodan. The TRAU forward headed the ball towards goal, with the effort crossing the line despite a desperate attempt to keep it out.

TRAU continued applying pressure and eventually drew level in the 67th minute. A cross created confusion inside the Raengdai penalty area before Afdal got a touch that sent the ball onto Lanchungrei Pamei and into the net.

With the game seemingly heading towards another twist, Raengdai produced the decisive moment in the 79th minute. Kishan delivered a dangerous corner and Doley rose above the defence to head home, completing his hat-trick and restoring Raengdai’s lead.

TRAU pushed forward during the closing stages but could not find another equaliser. Raengdai held on for a memorable victory and moved to the summit of Group D.