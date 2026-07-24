Durand Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Live Streaming— All You Need To Know

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup officially kicks off the Indian domestic football season from July 25 to August 23, 2026. Organized by the Indian Armed Forces, Asia’s oldest football tournament features 24 teams competing across five host cities: Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong, and Guwahati.

The marquee competition opens with a high-stakes Kolkata Derby between 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and 16-time winners East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on July 25. NorthEast United FC enter as defending champions.

Tournament Format & Participating Teams

The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four sides each playing in a single round-robin format:

Group Key Teams & Foreign Invitee Venue Cluster Group A Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors Kolkata Group B Mohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting Kolkata Group C Jamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka) Ranchi Group D NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT Imphal Group E Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Mumbay FC, Nongkseh SS&CC Shillong Group F NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, FC1, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Guwahati

Knockout Qualification: All 6 group winners plus the 2 best second-placed teams across all groups advance to the Quarter-finals.

DURAND CUP 2026 COMPLETE MATCH FIXTURES

• July 25 (5:00 PM) : East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG (Kolkata)

• July 26 (5:00 PM) : Jamshedpur FC vs Defenders FC (Ranchi)

• July 26 (7:30 PM) : Indian Army FT vs Samaleswari Sporting (Kolkata)

• July 27 (7:00 PM) : Mohammedan SC vs Baghpat FC (Kolkata)

• July 28 (5:00 PM) : TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC (Imphal)

• July 28 (7:30 PM) : South United FC vs CISF Protectors (Kolkata)

• July 29 (7:00 PM) : Indian Air Force FT vs Defenders FC (Ranchi)

• July 30 (4:00 PM) : FC Raengdai vs Indian Navy FT (Imphal)

• July 30 (7:00 PM) : Samaleswari Sporting vs Baghpat FC (Kolkata)

• July 31 (5:00 PM) : Shillong Lajong FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC (Shillong)

• July 31 (7:30 PM) : East Bengal FC vs CISF Protectors (Kolkata)

• Aug 1 (4:30 PM) : NorthEast United FC vs Bodoland FC (Guwahati)

• Aug 2 (4:00 PM) : Mohammedan SC vs Samaleswari (Kolkata)

• Aug 2 (4:00 PM) : Jamshedpur FC vs SC Delhi (Ranchi)

• Aug 3 (4:00 PM) : Karbi Anglong Morning Star vs FC1 (Guwahati)

• Aug 3 (7:00 PM) : Langsning FC vs Mumbay FC (Shillong)

• Aug 4 (7:00 PM) : Mohun Bagan SG vs South United FC (Kolkata)

• Aug 5 (4:00 PM) : NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT (Imphal)

• Aug 5 (7:00 PM) : Indian Army FT vs Baghpat FC (Kolkata)

• Aug 6 (4:00 PM) : Bodoland FC vs FC1 (Guwahati)

• Aug 7 (7:00 PM) : East Bengal FC vs South United FC (Kolkata)

• Aug 8 (4:00 PM) : NorthEast United vs Karbi Anglong (Guwahati)

• Aug 8 (7:00 PM) : Shillong Lajong FC vs Mumbay FC (Shillong)

• Aug 10 (4:00 PM) : Mohun Bagan SG vs CISF Protectors (Kolkata)

• Aug 11 (7:00 PM) : NorthEast United FC vs FC1 (Guwahati)

• Aug 12 (7:00 PM) : Mohammedan SC vs Indian Army FT (Kolkata)

• Aug 13 (7:00 PM) : Shillong Lajong FC vs Langsning FC (Shillong)

KNOCKOUT STAGE DATES

• Aug 16–17 : Quarter-finals (Ranchi, Kolkata, Shillong)

• Aug 19 : Semi-final 1 (VYBK, Kolkata)

• Aug 20 : Semi-final 2 (JLN Stadium, Shillong)

• Aug 23 : Durand Cup 2026 Final (VYBK, Kolkata)

Live Telecast & Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Live coverage in India will be telecast across the Sony Sports Network channels (Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD).

Live Streaming: Every game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.