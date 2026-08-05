Durand Cup 2026: Indian Army Thrash Baghpat FC 4-0 To Make It Two Wins In Two

Indian Army FT maintained their perfect start to the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup with a convincing 4-0 victory over debutants Baghpat FC in their Group B encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

The Services side dominated the contest from the opening whistle and had effectively settled the outcome by half-time. Samir Murmu opened the scoring before Saikhom Borish Singh and Shubham Rana extended the advantage. P. Christopher Kamei then capped an outstanding first half with a spectacular fourth goal.

The victory takes Indian Army to six points from two matches and strengthens their position in Group B. Baghpat FC, meanwhile, finish their maiden Durand Cup campaign without a point after suffering defeats in all three of their matches.

Army Take Early Control

Indian Army immediately imposed themselves on the game, enjoying the majority of possession and repeatedly finding space in the wide areas.

Baghpat goalkeeper Ayan Bhattacharya was forced to make an early intervention in the fourth minute when he raced off his line to clear an attacking move. The Army continued to press, with Murmu seeing an effort blocked as they searched for the breakthrough.

The opening goal arrived in the 12th minute following a clever transition. Christopher Kamei spotted Murmu making a run behind the defence and delivered a perfectly weighted ball over the top.

Murmu timed his movement brilliantly and lifted the ball over the advancing Bhattacharya to put Indian Army ahead.

The pressure continued, with Shubham Rana and Pawar Abhishek Shankar causing problems from the flanks. Baghpat were dealt another blow when defender Rohit Saibya had to leave the field with an injury.

Indian Army doubled their lead in the 23rd minute. Kamei again played a key role, sending a dangerous delivery into the box from the left. Saikhom Borish Singh rose above the defenders and directed a powerful header beyond Bhattacharya.

The Army added a third before half-time. Kamei’s cross found Pardeep Singh, whose header struck the woodwork. Rana reacted quickest to the loose ball and fired home from close range.

Kamei Caps Brilliant Half

Indian Army continued to exploit Baghpat’s defensive vulnerabilities and nearly added another when Sunil B unleashed a long-range strike that Bhattacharya did well to keep out.

The fourth goal finally arrived deep into stoppage time. Pawar Abhishek Shankar cut inside from the right and picked out Kamei, who controlled the ball before shifting it onto his left foot.

The midfielder then produced a superb curling finish into the top corner, giving Bhattacharya no chance and sending the Army into the interval with a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Baghpat Improve After Break

Baghpat showed greater attacking intent following the restart, but the Indian Army defence remained well organised. Shafeel P.P., Pardeep Singh and Sunil B ensured the debutants struggled to create clear opportunities.

Indian Army continued to dominate possession but were unable to add to their tally. Rana came close shortly after the hour mark, although his effort lacked the power to seriously trouble Bhattacharya.

The Baghpat goalkeeper then made two more impressive saves, denying a powerful attempt from Pawar Abhishek Shankar before keeping out Murmu’s curling effort.

Baghpat enjoyed occasional promising moments through Aaryan Amla, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh and Crispin C. Cleetus, but the Army defence successfully contained their attacks.

Indian Army comfortably controlled the closing stages to secure another emphatic victory and maintain their 100 per cent record in Group B.