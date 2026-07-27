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Home > Sports News > Durand Cup 2026: P. Christopher Kamei’s Stunning Free-Kick Hands Indian Army Winning Start

Durand Cup 2026: P. Christopher Kamei’s Stunning Free-Kick Hands Indian Army Winning Start

P. Christopher Kamei's stunning free-kick helped Indian Army beat Samaleswari Sporting Club 1-0 in their opening Group B match of the 135th Durand Cup.

Durand Cup 2026 P. Christopher Kamei's Stunning Free-Kick Hands Indian Army Winning Start. Photo X
Durand Cup 2026 P. Christopher Kamei's Stunning Free-Kick Hands Indian Army Winning Start. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 00:01 IST

Indian Army Football Team began their Durand Cup 2026 campaign with a deserved 1-0 victory over tournament debutants Samaleswari Sporting Club in a Group B clash at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

A superb second-half free-kick from P. Christopher Kamei proved to be the difference between the two sides as Indian Army dominated possession and created a host of chances throughout the contest. Despite the narrow scoreline, the Army side produced a commanding performance and could easily have won by a bigger margin but for an inspired display from Samaleswari goalkeeper Aaryan Anjaneya and the woodwork.

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Indian Army head coach L. Antony Ramesh named an experienced starting XI featuring Bhabindra Malla Thakuri, Sunil Benchamin, P. Christopher Kamei, P.P. Shafeel and Samir Murmu. Samaleswari SC coach Abdul Azim Siddique, meanwhile, handed four foreign players starts, including Ivorian trio Gnohere Kirzo, Armand Bazie and Aubin Kouakou, alongside Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei.

The Army side settled quickly and threatened inside the opening ten minutes. Saikhom Borish Singh’s deflected effort drifted wide before Aaryan Anjaneya produced an excellent save to deny Abhishek Pawar.

Indian Army controlled possession for long periods during the first half, stretching the Samaleswari defence through the attacking runs of wing-backs Sunil Benchamin and P.P. Shafeel. Shubham Rana fired wide after a flowing move before Borish Singh was again denied by Anjaneya following another slick attacking combination.

Samaleswari’s best opportunity before the interval came through Gnohere Kirzo, whose effort found the net but was disallowed after the striker handled the ball while bringing it under control.

The breakthrough finally arrived just two minutes after the restart. Substitute Abhi S. Biju won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after a dazzling run down the right flank. Kamei stepped up and curled a brilliant left-footed effort over the wall and into the bottom-right corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Indian Army continued to dominate after taking the lead. Kamei nearly scored an even better goal just after the hour mark when another thunderous long-range strike rattled the crossbar. Liton Shil also struck the woodwork with a header, while Samir Murmu and Abhishek Pawar were both denied by the outstanding Anjaneya.

Samaleswari almost snatched a late equaliser after a defensive error gifted Marat Tareck possession, but substitute Aman Gaikwad headed over from close range.

Indian Army finished the contest with 19 attempts on goal, including eight on target, and comfortably secured all three points to make an ideal start to their Durand Cup campaign, even if the final scoreline failed to reflect their dominance.

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Durand Cup 2026: P. Christopher Kamei’s Stunning Free-Kick Hands Indian Army Winning Start
Tags: Christopher Kamei free-kickdurand cup 2026Indian Army Football TeamIndian Army vs Samaleswari SC

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Durand Cup 2026: P. Christopher Kamei’s Stunning Free-Kick Hands Indian Army Winning Start
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