Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.
Durand Cup 2026: Parthib Gogoi Brace Helps NorthEast United Beat FC1 3-1, Seal Quarter-Final Spot
NorthEast United FC beat FC1 3-1 in the Durand Cup 2026 to finish Group F with three wins and seal their place in the quarter-finals.
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Tags: Ajaraie Durand CupAlaaeddine AjaraieDurand Cupdurand cup 2026Durand Cup 2026 resultsDurand Cup Quarter FinalsFC1Group F Durand CupIndian FootballIndian Football newsIndianOil Durand CupJuan Pedro BenaliNorthEast United 3-1 FC1northeast united fcNorthEast United quarter-finalsNorthEast United vs FC1Parthib GogoiParthib Gogoi goals