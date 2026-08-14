Durand Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Fixtures, List Of Teams Qualified and Timings

The Durand Cup 2026 quarterfinal line-up has been finalised after the completion of the group stage, with eight teams securing their places in the knockout phase of the 135th edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament.

A total of 24 teams competed across six groups during the opening stage, with matches hosted in Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong and Guwahati. The six group winners automatically booked their spots in the last eight, while the two strongest runners-up completed the quarterfinal line-up.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC progressed as the Group F winners, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant topped Group A. Indian Army FT emerged as Group B winners, with SC Delhi, FC Raengdai and Shillong Lajong finishing first in Groups C, D and E respectively.

East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC also made it through after finishing as the two best runners-up. East Bengal secured second place in Group A, while Jamshedpur FC advanced from Group C.

The knockout action will begin on August 16, with two quarterfinals scheduled for the opening day.

SC Delhi will face FC Raengdai in the first quarterfinal at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM IST.

Later that evening, Indian Army FT will take on East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The second quarterfinal will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

The remaining two quarterfinals will be played on August 17.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet Jamshedpur FC in the third quarterfinal at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. The Kolkata clash is scheduled for a 4:00 PM IST start.

The final quarterfinal will see Shillong Lajong take on defending champions NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

With several established Indian football clubs and strong regional sides involved, the quarterfinal stage promises four intriguing contests. Mohun Bagan will look to continue their campaign after topping Group A, while NorthEast United will aim to maintain their bid to retain the Durand Cup.

East Bengal, meanwhile, face a challenging test against Indian Army FT, while Jamshedpur FC will have to overcome Mohun Bagan to keep their title hopes alive.

The winners of the four quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals, taking the tournament one step closer to crowning the 2026 Durand Cup champions.

No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Time Venue QF 1 16 August 2026 SC Delhi FC Raengdai 4:00 PM Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Ranchi QF 2 16 August 2026 Indian Army FT East Bengal FC 7:00 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata QF 3 17 August 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Jamshedpur FC 4:00 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata QF 4 17 August 2026 Shillong Lajong FC NorthEast United FC 7:00 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong