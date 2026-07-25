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Home > Sports News > Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan SG defeat arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the season's first Kolkata Derby at Durand Cup 2026. Read full match summary and goal highlights.

Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season's First Kolkata Derby. Photo X
Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season's First Kolkata Derby. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 20:54 IST

In their bid to win their 17th title, defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant started the domestic Indian football calendar with a hard fought 1-0 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the first Group A match of the Durand Cup 2026 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata (Salt Lake Stadium) on July 25.

Sahal Abdul Samad scored the winner early in the second half to give the Mariners early bragging rights and all three points in the biggest rivalry of Asian football.

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Careful First-Half Exchanges

Both sides looked to impose their tempo in front of a boisterous Kolkata crowd as the high-octane contest got underway. East Bengal’s Rohit Danu and David Hmar had early efforts on goal but were kept at bay by Mohun Bagan’s Indian national team keeper Visha Kaith.

Mohun Bagan thought they were robbed of a penalty midway through the opening forty-five minutes when a cross from Manvir Singh struck an East Bengal arm inside the box but the referee waved play on, leaving a goalless scoreline at the interval.

Sahal Breaks the Deadlock 

The 52nd minute was the decisive moment. Young attacker Kiyan Nassiri showed a brilliant bit of footwork on the right wing, beating his marker before cutting inside to deliver a pinpoint low cross across the face of goal. Sahal Abdul Samad timed his run to perfection and tapped the ball home past the East Bengal defence to send the green-and-maroon stands into wild celebration.

Mariners Hold Fast

The goal prompted East Bengal head coach Antonio López Habas to bring in fresh attacking options with PV Vishnu and Mohamad Rashid pushing forward for an equaliser. But, Mohun Bagan’s defence led by captain Subhasish Bose and midfielder Deepak Tangri stood tall to deny Rashid a late volley in the 86th minute and keep the clean sheet intact to claim a historic win on the opening day. 

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Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby
Tags: EBFC vs MBSGKolkata Derby result 2026Mohun Bagan Super Giant scoreMohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2026Sahal Abdul Samad goal

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Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby
Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby
Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby
Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

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