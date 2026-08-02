Durand Cup 2026: Samaleswari Sporting Shock Two-Time Champions Mohammedan SC 3-2

Debutants Samaleswari Sporting produced one of the biggest surprises of the ongoing Durand Cup 2026, defeating two-time champions Mohammedan SC 3-2 in a dramatic Group B encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, August 2.

The Odisha-based outfit appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory after building a two-goal cushion, only for Mohammedan to fight back and restore parity in the second half. However, substitute Veer Arjun Joshi delivered the decisive moment nine minutes from full-time, curling a superb free-kick into the net to secure all three points for Samaleswari.

Samaleswari started the contest on the back foot as Mohammedan dominated possession and pushed forward with regular attacks. F. Lalremsanga was particularly influential, while the Kolkata side repeatedly looked to exploit the wide areas.

Despite the pressure, it was Samaleswari who broke the deadlock. Hafiz Ur Rehman Khan’s corner found captain Basit Ahmed Bhat, who made a well-timed run towards the near post and finished decisively to give his team the lead.

Mohammedan continued to control possession but struggled to break through a disciplined Samaleswari defence. The visitors then produced another attacking move that caught the hosts off guard. Hafiz Ur Rehman Khan sent a long ball towards Russian striker Marat Tareck, who controlled it brilliantly, evaded his marker and calmly found the bottom-left corner to double the advantage.

Mohammedan finished the opening half strongly but could not find a way past the Samaleswari defence.

The Kolkata side made two changes at the break in an attempt to turn the game around, and their pressure intensified. Lalthankima eventually pulled one back after Lalremsanga surged down the right before delivering a dangerous cut-back into the box.

The equaliser followed soon after, although it arrived in unfortunate circumstances for Samaleswari. Lalngaihsaka’s powerful long-range strike hit the crossbar before rebounding onto goalkeeper Aaryan Anjaneya and crossing the line.

With momentum firmly on their side, Mohammedan pushed for a winner. Lalthankima had two excellent chances to complete the comeback but failed to convert either opportunity.

Then came the decisive twist. Samaleswari won a free-kick just outside the penalty area, and Veer Arjun Joshi stepped up to produce a spectacular curling effort over the wall and into the net with nine minutes remaining.

Mohammedan’s task became even harder when substitute Thokchom Adison Singh received a second yellow card late in the match. Despite throwing players forward, the two-time champions could not find another equaliser.

Samaleswari held on to complete a memorable victory and strengthen their hopes of progressing from Group B. They now have six points from three matches, while Mohammedan remain on three points from two games.