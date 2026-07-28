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Home > Sports News > Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style

Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style

South United FC made a winning start to their Durand Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over CISF Protectors. Rishik and Ashish Chetry scored second-half goals as South United climbed to the top of Group A with a clean sheet.

Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style. Photo: Durand Cup Media
Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style. Photo: Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 23:10 IST

South United FC kicked off their Durand Cup 2026 campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over CISF Protectors in their Group A opener at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday, July 28. A disciplined defensive display coupled with clinical finishing after the break ensured the Bengaluru-based side collected all three points and moved to the top of the group standings.

The contest remained evenly balanced during the opening 45 minutes, with both teams creating opportunities but failing to find the breakthrough. However, South United raised their intensity in the second half as Rishik and substitute Ashish Chetry scored to seal a comfortable victory.

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Head coach Kaja Mohideen Bhadussa set his team up in an attacking 3-4-3 formation, while CISF Protectors, coached by Shehzad Khan, relied on a traditional 4-4-2 system in search of a positive start to their campaign.

CISF Protectors enjoyed more possession in the early exchanges and attempted to dictate the tempo, but South United remained compact defensively and gradually began to grow into the game. Makakmayum Daniyal and MD Altab Hussain frequently troubled the opposition with intelligent movement and pressing, although clear-cut chances remained limited.

The institutional side came closest before half-time when captain Pawan Pratap Singh was denied by an excellent save after being picked out inside the box. South United also threatened from set-pieces, but the teams went into the interval with the score locked at 0-0.

The breakthrough finally arrived midway through the second half following a well-executed corner routine. Substitute Vikram delivered an inviting cross that Rowan James met with a powerful header. Although goalkeeper Raj Kumar Mahato produced an excellent save, the ball rebounded off the post and fell kindly to Rishik, who reacted quickest to tap home from close range.

CISF Protectors nearly found an immediate response, but Gurpal Singh squandered a golden opportunity by firing over the crossbar from inside the penalty area.

That miss proved costly as South United doubled their advantage soon afterwards. Midfielder Abhiram produced a superb delivery from the right flank, finding fellow substitute Ashish Chetry unmarked inside the box. The forward made no mistake, calmly converting from close range to put the result beyond doubt.

Despite pushing forward in the closing stages, CISF Protectors found it difficult to break down South United’s organised backline, which maintained its concentration to preserve a clean sheet.

The convincing win gives South United the perfect start to their Durand Cup campaign, while CISF Protectors will look to regroup quickly ahead of their next Group A fixture after failing to capitalise on their bright opening spell.

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Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style
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Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style
Durand Cup 2026: South United FC Cruise Past CISF Protectors 2-0 To Begin Campaign In Style
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