Dwayne Bravo Slams Cricket West Indies For Removing Rovman Powell As T20I Captain

Former West Indies all-rounder and two-time T20 World Cup champion Dwayne Bravo has strongly condemned Cricket West Indies (CWI) for removing Rovman Powell as the T20I captain. Bravo labeled the decision as “one of the worst” and called for an end to what he perceives as unfair treatment of players.

Leadership Reshuffle Ahead of Crucial Season

As the West Indies Senior Men’s team gears up for an important phase, CWI has announced leadership transitions across all formats. The upcoming home season includes Test matches against Australia as part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle. Additionally, a tour to England and Ireland will provide a fresh start for the newly appointed T20I captain in preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Shai Hope, who currently leads the ODI team, has now been entrusted with the T20I captaincy, replacing Powell. Since taking charge in May 2023, Powell had successfully led the West Indies to several significant victories, including series wins against India, England, and South Africa. Under his leadership, the team advanced to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and surged from 9th to 3rd place in the ICC T20I rankings. Powell’s record as captain includes 33 matches, with 16 wins.

Bravo’s Outrage Over the Decision

Following the announcement, Bravo took to Instagram to express his frustration. He posted a scathing critique of CWI’s decision, highlighting Powell’s achievements and questioning the rationale behind the leadership change. As reported by Wisden, Bravo wrote, “@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues! As a former player and a fan of WI cricket, this is easily one of the worst decisions ever. [Powell] taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him. The bad treatment towards players when would it Stop! This is so sad on all levels..make it make sense!”

Powell’s Contribution and Future Prospects

Currently, Powell is representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Bravo serves as a team mentor. Over his career, Powell has amassed 1,747 runs in 91 T20Is at an average of 25.69 and a strike rate of over 140. His record includes a century and eight fifties, with a personal best of 107.

As the transition unfolds, Powell’s removal continues to spark debates within Caribbean cricket circles. With Hope stepping in as the new T20I captain, all eyes will be on how this decision impacts the team’s future performances.

