Continuing his raid on the transfer market, Unai Emery moved swiftly and secured the services of midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria for 30 million euro. Torreira, who impressed at the FIFA World Cup 2018 with Uruguay, will fill up the defensive midfield position. Can he be the missing piece in Arsenal's jigsaw puzzle?

Arsenal may have been consistent in clinching the continental qualification over the years but what continues to prove both problematic and stigmatic for the club is the failure to secure significant silverware in more than a decade. There have been many popular arguments for the North London club’s shortcomings but let’s address the most popular one – Absence of a true defensive midfielder like Freddi Ljungberg or Patrick Viera.

Let’s be realistic over the fact that a talent like Patrick Viera comes once in a generation and it is incredibly hard for a club to replace an imposing figure like that. Ask Real Madrid about Claude Makelele or Manchester United about Roy Keane.

In the last one decade at Arsenal, Alexandre Song was the only player who showed promise and talent to fill in the big boots of Viera but that promise was lured away by La Liga giants Barcelona. After him, no player has come even close to own the defensive midfield position.

Wenger stubbornly stuck to his rigid playing policies and heavily relied on the more creative players and aspects of the game. However, his replacement Unai Emery has different plans for the club.

The Spaniard clearly seeks all round reinforcement of the squad. Understanding the wealth of attacking players at the club, he agreed to release Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere without bolstering the positions with new additions.

What Emery has emphasized on so far is the defence of Arsenal. He recruited a top class goalkeeper, bought a proven defender in Sokratis and purchased some competition for Hector Bellerin in Lichsteiner.

Lastly, it came down to the defensive midfield position and he shelled out 30 million euro to secure Uruguayan budding star Lucas Torreira from Italian club Sampdoria.

Torreira was inspirational in Uruguay’s good run of games in FIFA World Cup 2018. Although the South American side was ousted from the tournament but Torreira impressed the world with his impactful displays.

The diminutive defensive midfielder possesses great pace and ball retention is one of his chief qualities. He is also skilled in making ball recoveries and is immensely talented when it comes to distributing the ball around the park.

Torreira is just 22 years old and given his tenacious capabilities, he can prove to be a real anchorman pulling strings between the defence and the midfield. Emery is known to pay special attention to the defensive aspects of the teams he manages and if he succeeds in getting the best out of Arsenal, then Torreira will have the biggest say in that success.

