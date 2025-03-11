Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans

Green, a Texas native, was a standout recruit from Atascocita High School and ranked as the No. 1 high school player in the state in 2022.

In a significant roster move, the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired 23-year-old offensive guard Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The trade, finalized on Tuesday, also included a draft pick swap, with the Eagles sending a sixth-round pick to Houston and receiving a fifth-round pick in return.

Who is Kenyon Green?

Green, a Texas native, was a standout recruit from Atascocita High School and ranked as the No. 1 high school player in the state in 2022. He initially committed to LSU but later chose Texas A&M, where he quickly made an impact. As a true freshman in 2019, he earned a starting spot at right guard and later transitioned to left guard and right tackle throughout his college career. Green started all 35 games he played at A&M and was recognized as one of the SEC’s top offensive linemen before declaring for the NFL Draft.

A Familiar Draft Connection

Interestingly, the Texans selected Green with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a selection that originated from the Eagles. On draft day, Philadelphia traded multiple picks to Houston to move up to No. 13, where they selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The Texans then used the No. 15 pick to draft Green, bringing him full circle to Philadelphia two years later.

Struggles in Houston

Despite his high draft stock, Green’s time with the Texans has been challenging. He started 14 games as a rookie but struggled significantly, earning a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 37.7 ranking last among 65 guards who played at least 500 snaps. He allowed 47 quarterback pressures, committed 12 penalties, and had difficulty adjusting to the speed of the NFL. His sophomore season in 2023 was cut short due to a shoulder injury sustained in a preseason game, sidelining him for the entire year.

Green returned to action in 2024, starting nine of the 12 games he played, but once again posted the lowest PFF grade among guards (38.6). He allowed 28 pressures and committed seven penalties before another shoulder injury in Week 9 caused him to miss five games. He returned late in the season but did not regain a starting role. Texans beat writer Chris Schad recently described Green’s performance as falling “woefully short of expectations.”

Philadelphia’s Plan for Green

Despite his struggles in Houston, the Eagles hope a change of scenery and their elite offensive line coaching can help Green develop into a more reliable player. If he sees playing time in Philadelphia, he would become the fifth first-round offensive lineman originally drafted by another team to suit up for the Eagles in the last three decades.

Green joins a list of former Texans who have played for the Eagles, including Jason Babin, DeMeco Ryans, Connor Barwin, Brandon Brooks, Zach Cunningham, and current Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker.

A Second Chance in Philly

The Eagles’ coaching staff has a strong track record of revitalizing offensive linemen, and Green will have the opportunity to prove himself in a new system. While his first three NFL seasons have been disappointing, Philadelphia’s investment in player development may give Green the best shot at turning his career around. Whether he can live up to his first-round pedigree remains to be seen, but the Eagles are willing to take that chance.

