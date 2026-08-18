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Home > Sports News > East Bengal AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D Draw: Al Hussein, Al Shorta, Al Seeb, Fixtures And Schedule

East Bengal AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D Draw: Al Hussein, Al Shorta, Al Seeb, Fixtures And Schedule

East Bengal FC have been drawn in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 alongside Al Hussein SC, Al Shorta SC and Al Seeb Club. The ISL champions return to Asia’s second-tier competition group stage for the first time since 2015.

East Bengal are placed in Group D in AFC Champions League Two. Image Credit: ANI
East Bengal are placed in Group D in AFC Champions League Two. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 13:42 IST

East Bengal in AFC Champions League Two: In Group D of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two 2026-27, East Bengal FC was paired alongside Al Hussein SC (Jordan), Al Shorta SC (Iraq), and Al Seeb Club (Oman). The draw was held on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After defeating Al Arabi SC of Kuwait 4-1 in the Preliminary Stage last Wednesday, the Red and Golds, the Indian Super League 2025–26 champions, advanced to the group stage. 

It will be their ninth appearance in the group stage of Asia’s second-tier men’s club competition, and the first since 2015, when it was known as the AFC Cup.

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Who Are East Bengal’s Opponents at AFC Champions League Two?

East Bengal FC’s opponents, Al Hussein, are the Jordanian Pro League 2025-26 champions, while Al Shorta are the Iraq Stars League 2025-26 runners-up, and Al Seeb are the Oman Professional League 2025-26 champions.

Thirty-two teams, 16 each in the West and the East Zone, have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.

East Bengal will face each opponent home and away in a double-round robin format. The group stage is scheduled to start on September 15 and conclude on December 9. The round of 16 will be played between February 9 and 18, 2027. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 2-18 and April 6-14, respectively, with the Final pencilled in for May 15, 2027.

AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group Stage Draw

The following are the groups from AFC Champions League Two 2026/27:

  • Group A: Al Wahda FC (UAE), PFC Nasaf (UZB), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)
  • Group B: Al Jazira Club (UAE), Golgohar Sirjan SC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), FC Arkadag (TKM)
  • Group C: Al Taawoun FC (KSA), Al Rayyan SC (QAT), Al Faisaly (JOR), Al Nahda Club (OMA)
  • Group D: Al Hussein SC (JOR), Al Shorta SC (IRQ), Al Seeb Club (OMA), East Bengal FC (IND)
  • Group E: FC Seoul (KOR), Melbourne Victory FC (AUS), The Cong – Viettel FC (VIE), Persib Bandung (IDN)/Manila Digger (PHI)
  • Group F: Adelaide United (AUS), BG Pathum United (THA), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Tai Po FC (HKG)
  • Group G: FC Machida Zelvia (JPN), Shanghai Shenhua FC (CHN), Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC (CAM), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)
  • Group H: Gangwon FC (KOR), Kuching City FC (MAS), Kitchee SC (HKG), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM) 

Also Read: Rodri Transfer to Barcelona: Spain’s Hero Sets Eyes on Champions League After Manchester City Exit

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East Bengal AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D Draw: Al Hussein, Al Shorta, Al Seeb, Fixtures And Schedule
Tags: afc-champions-league-twoEast Bengal

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East Bengal AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D Draw: Al Hussein, Al Shorta, Al Seeb, Fixtures And Schedule
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