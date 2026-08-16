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Home > Sports News > East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

P.V. Vishnu’s first-half header helped East Bengal beat Indian Army FT 1-0 and book their place in the Durand Cup 2026 semi-finals in Kolkata.

East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals. Photo Durand Cup Media
East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals. Photo Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 22:54 IST

East Bengal FC secured their place in the semi-finals of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup after edging past Indian Army FT 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, August 16.

P.V. Vishnu scored the decisive goal in the first half as East Bengal dominated possession and created the majority of the attacking opportunities. Despite controlling the game for long periods, the Kolkata side were left to endure a nervy finish after failing to convert several chances.

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East Bengal started with an attacking 4-2-3-1 setup, with Dani Ramirez, Christopher Ikonomidis and Vishnu operating behind David Lalhlansanga. Indian Army adopted a more cautious 5-3-2 formation, looking to absorb pressure and threaten on the counter.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade immediately took control and nearly opened the scoring in the sixth minute, although Ramirez could not finish off a promising move. The Spanish midfielder came close again six minutes later when his curling free-kick narrowly missed the target.

East Bengal continued to pin Indian Army deep. Ramirez then released Lalhlansanga with a well-weighted pass, but the striker could not find the final touch. Defender Lalchungnunga also tested the Army goalkeeper from distance, forcing Bhabindra Malla Thakuri into an impressive save.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 38th minute. Ikonomidis delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, and Vishnu rose above the defence to head the ball into the right corner. Thakuri managed to get a hand to the effort but was unable to prevent East Bengal from taking a deserved lead.

Indian Army returned from the interval with greater attacking intent and began finding more space. However, East Bengal’s defence remained composed, while the Kolkata side continued to threaten whenever they moved forward.

East Bengal came close to doubling their advantage around the hour mark. Substitute Jesin TK intercepted a long ball and raced towards goal after the goalkeeper advanced, but his attempt crashed against the crossbar.

Indian Army then created one of their best openings when Abhi S. Biju found room for a low shot that narrowly missed the target.

East Bengal continued to have chances but their finishing let them down. Edmund Lalrindika picked out Ramirez inside the box in the 67th minute, but the midfielder’s attempt went over.

The final stages saw East Bengal waste several opportunities to put the contest beyond doubt. Jesin was played through by Bipin Singh but could not convert, before setting up Bipin moments later, only for the winger to miss another one-on-one chance.

Jesin then headed straight at Thakuri in the 87th minute.

Indian Army nearly punished East Bengal in stoppage time when Abhishek Shankar Pawar unleashed a dangerous effort, but the Kolkata outfit held firm.

East Bengal ultimately finished with around 80% possession and deserved their victory. Their inability to convert numerous chances, however, ensured the quarter-final remained tense until the final whistle.

The win sends East Bengal into the Durand Cup semi-finals, where they will face SC Delhi on August 19 in Kolkata.

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East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
Tags: 135th IndianOil Durand CupChristopher IkonomidisDani Ramirezdurand cup 2026Durand Cup quarter-finalDurand Cup semi-finalEast Bengal 1-0 Indian ArmyEast Bengal Durand Cupeast bengal fcEast Bengal semi-finalEast Bengal vs Indian ArmyIndian Army FTIndian FootballJesin TKKolkata FootballVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

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East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
East Bengal Beat Indian Army 1-0 to Reach Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

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