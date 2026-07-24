East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC have officially registered 23 players for the 135th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup as pre-season preparations intensify. The Red & Gold Brigade’s roster is taking definitive shape, though further additions could follow before the final registration deadline.

Head coach Antonio López Habas’ side opens their campaign on July 25, 2026, with a high-stakes Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group A at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

New Signings Lead Refreshed Squad Core

The Red & Gold Brigade have added significant quality with seven high-profile new signings integrated into the 23-man squad. Goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa moves from Mumbai City to bolster the last line of defense. In defense, wing-back Boris Singh Thangjam, full-backs Jay Gupta and Hardik Bhatt strengthen the defensive depth.

The midfield sees the arrival of Spanish playmaker Daniel Ramírez Fernández and central midfielder Rohit Kumar, while young forward Rohit Danu arrives to add pace and versatility to the front line.

East Bengal New Signings Till Now For 2026-27 Season

• Goalkeeper: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa (#1)

• Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam (#17), Jay Gupta (#27), Hardik Bhatt (#3)

• Midfielders: Daniel Ramírez Fernández (#11), Rohit Kumar (#6)

• Forward: Rohit Danu (#19)

Position No. Player Name Status / Role Goalkeepers #1

#13

#95 Phurba Tempa Lachenpa

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Gourab Shaw New Signing (ex-Mumbai City)

India international

Young prospect Defenders #3

#4

#5

#16

#17

#27

#34

#88 Hardik Bhatt

Anwar Ali

Lalchungnunga

Martand Raina

Boris Singh Thangjam

Jay Gupta

Sandip Mandi

Mark Zothanpuia New Signing

India international center-back

Center-back

Center-back

New Signing

New Signing

Left-back

Versatile defender Midfielders #6

#11

#23

#25

#31

#74 Rohit Kumar

Daniel Ramírez Fernández

Souvik Chakrabarti

Thounaojam Jeakson Singh

Lalramsanga

Mohamad Basim Rashid New Signing

New Signing (Spanish midfielder)

Veteran midfielder

India international DM

Midfield option

Palestine international DM Forwards #7

#10

#14

#19

#22

#29 P V Vishnu

Edmund Lalrindika

David Lalhlansanga

Rohit Danu

Jesin TK Thonikkara

TH Bipin Singh Dynamic winger

Attacker

Center-forward

New Signing

Forward

Prolific winger

Midfield Dynamics & Forward Line

The midfield unit holds strong international presence with Palestinian defensive midfielder Mohamad Basim Rashid (#74) and Spanish playmaker Daniel Ramírez Fernández (#11). They are supported by domestic options in Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, and Souvik Chakrabarti.

Upfront, the attacking department features high-speed options including P V Vishnu, TH Bipin Singh, David Lalhlansanga, Rohit Danu, Edmund Lalrindika, and Jesin TK Thonikkara.

Drawn in Group A alongside Mohun Bagan SG, South United FC, and CISF Protectors, East Bengal will look to build early momentum in front of their home crowd in Kolkata.