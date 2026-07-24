East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC have officially registered 23 players for the 135th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup as pre-season preparations intensify. The Red & Gold Brigade’s roster is taking definitive shape, though further additions could follow before the final registration deadline.
Head coach Antonio López Habas’ side opens their campaign on July 25, 2026, with a high-stakes Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group A at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).
New Signings Lead Refreshed Squad Core
The Red & Gold Brigade have added significant quality with seven high-profile new signings integrated into the 23-man squad. Goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa moves from Mumbai City to bolster the last line of defense. In defense, wing-back Boris Singh Thangjam, full-backs Jay Gupta and Hardik Bhatt strengthen the defensive depth.
The midfield sees the arrival of Spanish playmaker Daniel Ramírez Fernández and central midfielder Rohit Kumar, while young forward Rohit Danu arrives to add pace and versatility to the front line.
East Bengal New Signings Till Now For 2026-27 Season
• Goalkeeper: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa (#1)
• Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam (#17), Jay Gupta (#27), Hardik Bhatt (#3)
• Midfielders: Daniel Ramírez Fernández (#11), Rohit Kumar (#6)
• Forward: Rohit Danu (#19)
|Position
|No.
|Player Name
|Status / Role
|Goalkeepers
|
#1
#13
#95
|
Phurba Tempa Lachenpa
Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
Gourab Shaw
|
New Signing (ex-Mumbai City)
India international
Young prospect
|Defenders
|
#3
#4
#5
#16
#17
#27
#34
#88
|
Hardik Bhatt
Anwar Ali
Lalchungnunga
Martand Raina
Boris Singh Thangjam
Jay Gupta
Sandip Mandi
Mark Zothanpuia
|
New Signing
India international center-back
Center-back
Center-back
New Signing
New Signing
Left-back
Versatile defender
|Midfielders
|
#6
#11
#23
#25
#31
#74
|
Rohit Kumar
Daniel Ramírez Fernández
Souvik Chakrabarti
Thounaojam Jeakson Singh
Lalramsanga
Mohamad Basim Rashid
|
New Signing
New Signing (Spanish midfielder)
Veteran midfielder
India international DM
Midfield option
Palestine international DM
|Forwards
|
#7
#10
#14
#19
#22
#29
|
P V Vishnu
Edmund Lalrindika
David Lalhlansanga
Rohit Danu
Jesin TK Thonikkara
TH Bipin Singh
|
Dynamic winger
Attacker
Center-forward
New Signing
Forward
Prolific winger
Midfield Dynamics & Forward Line
The midfield unit holds strong international presence with Palestinian defensive midfielder Mohamad Basim Rashid (#74) and Spanish playmaker Daniel Ramírez Fernández (#11). They are supported by domestic options in Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, and Souvik Chakrabarti.
Upfront, the attacking department features high-speed options including P V Vishnu, TH Bipin Singh, David Lalhlansanga, Rohit Danu, Edmund Lalrindika, and Jesin TK Thonikkara.
Drawn in Group A alongside Mohun Bagan SG, South United FC, and CISF Protectors, East Bengal will look to build early momentum in front of their home crowd in Kolkata.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.