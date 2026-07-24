LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

East Bengal FC announce 23-player squad for Durand Cup 2026. Check full squad list, foreign players, and 7 new signings like Lachenpa, Boris Singh & Jay Gupta.

East Bengal Squad For Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings- All You Need To Know. Photo X
East Bengal Squad For Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings- All You Need To Know. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 21:21 IST

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC have officially registered 23 players for the 135th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup as pre-season preparations intensify. The Red & Gold Brigade’s roster is taking definitive shape, though further additions could follow before the final registration deadline.

Head coach Antonio López Habas’ side opens their campaign on July 25, 2026, with a high-stakes Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group A at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

You Might Be Interested In

New Signings Lead Refreshed Squad Core

The Red & Gold Brigade have added significant quality with seven high-profile new signings integrated into the 23-man squad. Goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa moves from Mumbai City to bolster the last line of defense. In defense, wing-back Boris Singh Thangjam, full-backs Jay Gupta and Hardik Bhatt strengthen the defensive depth.

The midfield sees the arrival of Spanish playmaker Daniel Ramírez Fernández and central midfielder Rohit Kumar, while young forward Rohit Danu arrives to add pace and versatility to the front line. 

 East Bengal New Signings Till Now For 2026-27 Season

   • Goalkeeper: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa (#1)
   • Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam (#17), Jay Gupta (#27), Hardik Bhatt (#3)
   • Midfielders: Daniel Ramírez Fernández (#11), Rohit Kumar (#6)
   • Forward: Rohit Danu (#19)

Position No. Player Name Status / Role
Goalkeepers

#1


#13


#95

Phurba Tempa Lachenpa


Prabhsukhan Singh Gill


Gourab Shaw

New Signing (ex-Mumbai City)


India international


Young prospect
Defenders

#3


#4


#5


#16


#17


#27


#34


#88

Hardik Bhatt


Anwar Ali


Lalchungnunga


Martand Raina


Boris Singh Thangjam


Jay Gupta


Sandip Mandi


Mark Zothanpuia

New Signing


India international center-back


Center-back


Center-back


New Signing


New Signing


Left-back


Versatile defender
Midfielders

#6


#11


#23


#25


#31


#74

Rohit Kumar


Daniel Ramírez Fernández


Souvik Chakrabarti


Thounaojam Jeakson Singh


Lalramsanga


Mohamad Basim Rashid

New Signing


New Signing (Spanish midfielder)


Veteran midfielder


India international DM


Midfield option


Palestine international DM
Forwards

#7


#10


#14


#19


#22


#29

P V Vishnu


Edmund Lalrindika


David Lalhlansanga


Rohit Danu


Jesin TK Thonikkara


TH Bipin Singh

Dynamic winger


Attacker


Center-forward


New Signing


Forward


Prolific winger

Midfield Dynamics & Forward Line

The midfield unit holds strong international presence with Palestinian defensive midfielder Mohamad Basim Rashid (#74) and Spanish playmaker Daniel Ramírez Fernández (#11). They are supported by domestic options in Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, and Souvik Chakrabarti.

Upfront, the attacking department features high-speed options including P V Vishnu, TH Bipin Singh, David Lalhlansanga, Rohit Danu, Edmund Lalrindika, and Jesin TK Thonikkara.

Drawn in Group A alongside Mohun Bagan SG, South United FC, and CISF Protectors, East Bengal will look to build early momentum in front of their home crowd in Kolkata.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know
Tags: durand cup 2026East Bengal

RELATED News

King Charles Officially Opens Commonwealth Games 2026: What is The King’s Baton Relay And Why Does it Matter?

India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details

Where To Buy East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 Tickets Online and On Offline? All You Need To Know About M-Ticket And Redemption Process

West Indies vs Pakistan, Test Series: Full Schedule, Venues And What to Expect as Babar Azam Begins Second Captaincy Stint

Durand Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Live Streaming— All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Musafir Cafe Review: Vikrant Massey Leads A Soulful Romance That Rewards Patience, But Tests It First

Sher Singh Waves ‘Resignation’ Letter At Jantar Mantar; Uttarakhand Police Says He’s Already Suspended

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Heartwarming School Drama Passes With Flying Colours

Three Sisters Marry Same Man In UP: Does Hindu Law Allow Such A Marriage?

Durand Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Live Streaming— All You Need To Know

Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Now Streaming: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And Plot

Srihari Nataraj Qualifies For Commonwealth Games 2026 Semifinal; When Will India’s Star Swimmer Race Next?

England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges

Why Did Bangladesh President Suddenly Resign? Did Contact With Sheikh Hasina Trigger His Exit?

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know
East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know
East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know
East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS