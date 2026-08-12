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Home > Sports News > East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

Indian Super League champions East Bengal are set to face Qatar's Al-Arabi SC in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match will be a major test for Antonio Lopez Habas and his side, marking the Spaniard's biggest assignment with the club so far. The continental challenge comes at a crucial point for East Bengal. The club's celebrations after its historic ISL triumph have faded, with the focus now shifting to a place in the AFC Champions League 2.

East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live: Who Will Punch AFC Champions League 2 Group Stage Ticket?
East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live: Who Will Punch AFC Champions League 2 Group Stage Ticket?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 19:03 IST

East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Indian Super League champions East Bengal are set to face Qatar’s Al-Arabi SC in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match will be a major test for Antonio Lopez Habas and his side, marking the Spaniard’s biggest assignment with the club so far. The continental challenge comes at a crucial point for East Bengal. The club’s celebrations after its historic ISL triumph have faded, with the focus now shifting to a place in the AFC Champions League 2.

East Bengal enter the fixture after a disappointing start to their Durand Cup campaign, having suffered a 0-1 defeat to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in their opening game. The clash with Al-Arabi, therefore, offers East Bengal an opportunity to quickly move past that setback and make an impression on the continental stage.

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Catch Live Updates Here: 

  • Match starts as both teams search for a place in the group stage
  • Salt Lake Stadium is the venue for the contest as both teams chase AFC CL 2 spot
  • So the winner of the contest will make the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2 while the loser drops to the AFC Challenger Cup group stage.

East Bengal vs Al Arabi  Match Details

East Bengal’s AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier match against Al-Arabi SC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 12. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

How To Watch Live Broadcast?

No TV channel will telecast the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier.

How to Watch Live Streaming?

The FanCode app and website will stream the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier live in India.

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East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage
Tags: AFC Champions League 2

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East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

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East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage
East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage
East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage
East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

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