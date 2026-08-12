East Bengal Stage Sensational Comeback to Beat Al-Arabi, Qualify for AFC Champions League 2

East Bengal Stage Sensational Comeback to Beat Al-Arabi: East Bengal produced a sensational comeback to defeat Kuwait’s Al-Arabi 4-1 in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 preliminary-stage playoff at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday (Aug 12). The Red and Gold Brigade were locked at 1-1 with Al-Arabi after 90 minutes, but three goals in extra time helped the Indian club seal a remarkable victory and secure a place in the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Match Details

Match: East Bengal vs Al-Arabi, AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage

East Bengal vs Al-Arabi, AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Result: East Bengal 4-1 Al-Arabi (After Extra Time)

East Bengal Beat Al-Arabi 4-1 to Qualify for AFC Champions League Two

East Bengal secured their place in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 group stage after defeating Al-Arabi 4-1 in a dramatic preliminary-stage encounter. The match remained evenly poised at 1-1 after regulation time, forcing the contest into extra time. East Bengal then produced a stunning three-goal burst in the second period of extra time to complete a comprehensive victory.

Rohit Danu, David Hmar, Mohammed Rashid and Jay Gupta were the goalscorers for East Bengal. The Red and Gold Brigade found the net three times during extra time after neither side could find a winner during the 90 minutes.

How Did East Bengal Complete the Comeback?

East Bengal had to remain patient after the match finished 1-1 following normal time. The Kolkata-based side eventually turned the contest around in the second period of extra time, scoring three goals to pull away from their Kuwaiti opponents. The late attacking surge transformed a closely fought fixture into a 4-1 victory and sparked celebrations at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal Qualify for AFC Champions League Two Group Stage

The victory means East Bengal will compete in the AFC Champions League Two group stage during the 2026-27 season. The club had entered the preliminary stage after winning the 2025-26 Indian Super League title and successfully negotiated the playoff to secure their place in the continental competition.

When Is the AFC Champions League Two Group Stage Draw?

East Bengal will now wait for the AFC Champions League Two group-stage draw, which is scheduled to take place at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, August 18. The draw will determine East Bengal’s opponents in the group stage of the 2026-27 competition.

What Next for East Bengal?

East Bengal can now look forward to another continental campaign after their dramatic victory over Al-Arabi. The club will discover its group-stage opponents when the draw takes place in Kuala Lumpur on August 18. The qualification also gives the Indian side an opportunity to test itself against some of the strongest clubs from across the AFC in the upcoming season.