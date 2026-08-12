East Bengal vs Al Arabi SC Live Streaming: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Date, Time, TV Channel And Where to Watch in India?

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will set the stage for the AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knockout fixture on August 12, Wednesday. Accordingly, East Bengal FC will face Kuwaiti stalwarts Al-Arabi SC in what is set to be a blockbuster fixture.

While East Bengal FC are the reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions and carry the hopes of the nation, they step into the clash against Al-Arabi SC under a cloud of transition due to the departure of the title-winning coach Oscar Bruzon that has followed with the appointment of Spanish manager Antonio Lopez Habas. Antonio Lopez Habas faces a significant challenge in shaping the team combination due to injuries to Chris Ikonomidis and Nacho Monsalve alongside the suspended Lalchungnunga. Hence, the responsibility lies with Anwar Ali to navigate the central midfielders in Mohammed Rashid and Jeakson Singh. On the offensive front, the hosts will rely on the likes of Dani Ramirez, Bipin Singh and Rohit Danu.

Meanwhile, Al-Arabi SC are coming on the back of finishing as runners-up in the in the Kuwait Premier League during the 2025–26 domestic campaign. The tourists have an excellent and sharp attack, led by Palestine international Zaid Qunbar, Brazilian forward Lucas Shallon, and the pace and directness of Nigerian winger Anayo Iwuala. The lanky Ethiopian midfielder Kenean Markneh remains as much an important part of the side, while Senegal centre-back Joher Khadim Rassoul is part of another defensive setup. With Al-Arabi SC possessing a well-drilled side, it will be far from easy for the hosts. The winners of the side will progress to the group stage of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two, while the losing side will be forced to settle for a secondary tier of continental competition.

When and where will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier take place?

The crucial match will be hosted by the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata on August 12, Wednesday.

What time will the E ast Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier take place?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the E ast Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier?

There is no Live Telecast for the match but fans can catch the live streaming of the fixture via FanCode App and website.