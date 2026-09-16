LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

East Bengal vs Al Hussein live streaming details, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27, Group D, match timing, venue and FanCode coverage. Check when and where to watch East Bengal FC vs Al Hussein live in India, including TV broadcast and online streaming details.

East Bengal will face Al Hussein in AFC Champions League Two. Image Credit: X/@eastbengal_fc
East Bengal will face Al Hussein in AFC Champions League Two. Image Credit: X/@eastbengal_fc

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 18:52 IST

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: East Bengal FC will face off against Jordan’s champions Al Hussein in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 group stage opener that is on Wednesday, September 16. Group D match will take place at the Amman International Stadium, where the kickoff will be at 7:00 PM local time and 9:30 PM IST. The red and gold brigade went to the continental campaign with a 4-1 win over Al Arabi after extra time during the qualifying.

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming in India

Indian football supporters can catch live streaming of East Bengal vs Al Hussein AFC Champions League Two fixture on FanCode. Also, it is their platform that showcases the list of AFC Champions League Two matches.

You Might Be Interested In

As of now, broadcast information does not include any television channel in India showing the match, so viewers wishing to witness East Bengal’s continental opener will have to resort to the FanCode mobile app or website.

East Bengal vs Al Hussein: Match Details

  • Match: Al Hussein vs East Bengal FC
  • Competition: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27
  • Group: Group D
  • Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
  • Venue: Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan
  • Kickoff: 7:00 PM Jordan time, 9:30 PM IST
  • Live Streaming in India: FanCode

East Bengal in AFC Champions League Two

East Bengal, riding high after domestic success and qualification to the group stage, are set to clash with their opponent, who will be looking to take advantage of a home game against a top Indian team. Manager Habas has expressed his faith in the team to play with their usual attacking flair, and at the same time the team has to deal with issues of injuries, illness and travel-related obstacles before embarking on the long trip to Jordan.

However, Al-Hussein are expected to pose a difficult challenge when East Bengal visit them at this very stadium. In the previous year, the Jordan Cup holders made it all the way up to the ACL Two quarter-finals, so today’s tie will not only decide the group phase of East Bengal but also provide some crucial points for the defending champions who are still in the title competition.

Also Read: Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander: Will Lamine Yamal Play in Tonight’s La Liga Clash? Check Latest Updates

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?
Tags: afc-champions-league-twoEast Bengal vs Al Hussein

RELATED News

India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander: Will Lamine Yamal Play in Tonight’s La Liga Clash? Check Latest Updates

Carabao Cup 2026-27: When Will The 4th Round Begin? Liverpool, Chelsea And Arsenal Potential Opponents Revealed | All You Need to Know

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga Match Prediction: Can Lamine Yamal’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

LATEST NEWS

GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

Maiden Forgings Streamlines Operation; Adds Galvanised Wire to Target Margin Growth

‘I Converted To Islam By Choice’: Allahabad HC Frees Ayush Malik, Tells UP Police Not To Interfere

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024; Legendary Actor’s Five-Decade Journey Gets Its Biggest Honour

Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

Apollo Micro Systems Gets Transfer of Technology for Semi-Active Laser Homing System

PM Modi’s Birthday: From ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ To Kashi Celebrations, All You Need To Know About 25 Years Of His Public Service

Chhattisgarh Jhiram Valley Attack: NIA Court Awards Death Penalty to 10 Convicts

Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?
East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?
East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?
East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?
East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

QUICK LINKS