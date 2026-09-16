East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: East Bengal FC will face off against Jordan’s champions Al Hussein in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 group stage opener that is on Wednesday, September 16. Group D match will take place at the Amman International Stadium, where the kickoff will be at 7:00 PM local time and 9:30 PM IST. The red and gold brigade went to the continental campaign with a 4-1 win over Al Arabi after extra time during the qualifying.

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming in India

Indian football supporters can catch live streaming of East Bengal vs Al Hussein AFC Champions League Two fixture on FanCode. Also, it is their platform that showcases the list of AFC Champions League Two matches.

As of now, broadcast information does not include any television channel in India showing the match, so viewers wishing to witness East Bengal’s continental opener will have to resort to the FanCode mobile app or website.

East Bengal vs Al Hussein: Match Details

Match: Al Hussein vs East Bengal FC

Competition: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27

Group: Group D

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Venue: Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Kickoff: 7:00 PM Jordan time, 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: FanCode

East Bengal in AFC Champions League Two

East Bengal, riding high after domestic success and qualification to the group stage, are set to clash with their opponent, who will be looking to take advantage of a home game against a top Indian team. Manager Habas has expressed his faith in the team to play with their usual attacking flair, and at the same time the team has to deal with issues of injuries, illness and travel-related obstacles before embarking on the long trip to Jordan.

However, Al-Hussein are expected to pose a difficult challenge when East Bengal visit them at this very stadium. In the previous year, the Jordan Cup holders made it all the way up to the ACL Two quarter-finals, so today’s tie will not only decide the group phase of East Bengal but also provide some crucial points for the defending champions who are still in the title competition.

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