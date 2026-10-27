East Bengal vs Al-Seeb Club Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC in Action in AFC Champions League Two?

East Bengal vs Al-Seeb Club Live Streaming Details: East Bengal FC will aim to register their first victory in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 campaign when they take on Oman’s Al-Seeb Club on Tuesday, October 27. The Group D encounter will take place at Al-Seeb Stadium in Oman, with the Kolkata-based outfit desperate to collect three points and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Portuguese coach Antonio Lopez Habas’ men are not in a bright side after only gaining one point from the two group-stage games they have played so far. Still, they can take a positive from the manner in which they have played the last few games in India.

In the other group game, Al-Seeb will hope to make the most of their home advantage after suffering defeats in their opening two group games. With both teams desperate for a win the match could well prove to be vital.

East Bengal vs Al-Seeb Live Streaming Details

Match: Al-Seeb Club vs East Bengal FC

Competition: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Kick-off time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al-Seeb Stadium, Oman

Live streaming in India: FanCode app and website

East Bengal vs Al-Seeb: Team News and Key Players

East Bengal will be hoping for a better defensive display after leaking three goals against Al-Shorta in their last continental outing. David Lalhlansanga will continue to be the man to watch for the visitors as he found the back of the net twice in their 2-3 loss. His movement and finishing can be crucial against the Omanis.

Naorem Mahesh Singh is set to be unavailable for this game and Mohamad Rakip is also nursing an injury. Al-Seeb have no injury concerns and should have their entire squad fit and ready for this game.

East Bengal vs Al-Seeb: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hardik Bhatt, Anwar Ali, David Zivulic, Jay Gupta, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh, Dani Ramirez, Edmund Lalrindika, David Lalhlansanga.

Al-Seeb Club: Ibrahim Al Mukhaini (GK), Mulhan Al Sinaidi, Musab Al Shaqsi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Omar Al Malki, Agustine Aladapo, Prince Aggreh, Ali Al Busaidi, Zahir Al Aghbari, Axel Meye.