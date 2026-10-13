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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?

East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?

East Bengal vs Al Shorta live streaming details: Check where to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 match in India, including kick-off time, date, venue, FanCode streaming details, and Group D standings implications for East Bengal FC.

East Bengal vs Al-Shorta SC Live Streaming
East Bengal vs Al-Shorta SC Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 16:15 IST

East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: East Bengal FC will host Iraqi side Al Shorta SC in their second Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 season on Tuesday, October 13. The Indian Super League champions will aim to secure their first victory in the group stage and strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

The game will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, more popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata. East Bengal opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Jordanian side Al Hussein, while Al Shorta defeated Oman’s Al Seeb 1-0 in their first game.

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With home cushion in their favour, East Bengal will look to take advantage of the home advantage and pick up three important points against the Iraqi team.

East Bengal vs Al Shorta: Match Details

  • Match: East Bengal FC vs Al Shorta SC
  • Tournament: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
  • Kick-off Time: 7:15 PM IST
  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
  • Group: Group D

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can follow FanCode for East Bengal vs Al Shorta AFC Champions League Two live streaming coverage. FanCode website and mobile app are the best options to check for online coverage.

Fans need to check the match listing on FanCode before start of play to confirm it is available to stream, plus if there are any subscription charges.

Television coverage a current officially confirmed Indian TV channel for the Indian television broadcast could not be independently verified at the time of writing. Supporters should refer to the clubs’ official announcements, Indian broadcasters and the competition’s official Twitter account for any updates.

AFC Champions League Two: East Bengal vs Al Shorta

East Bengal will also seek to rectify the errors in the initial game that prevented them from bagging three points against Al Hussein. Defensive concentration and finishing will be crucial in the game with Al Shorta, who gained three points in their first game of the competition. Then again, Al Shorta will look to carry forward their initial success and exploit any defensive lapses from the hosts while going for three points. The Iraqi club is a tough opponent to contain for the Kolkata side given their experience in continental football.

Also Read: El Clasico in India? Bengal Sports Minister Announces Mouth-Watering Clash Between Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends

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East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?
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East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?
East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?
East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?
East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?
East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?

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