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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV In India?

East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV In India?

East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Durand Cup 2026 live streaming details, including match time, venue, TV telecast and online streaming information.

East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV. Photo: East Bengal/Facebook
East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV. Photo: East Bengal/Facebook

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 15:21 IST

East Bengal will be aiming to open its account in the Durand Cup 2026 when it faces CISF Protectors in a crucial Group A fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, July 31.

The Red and Gold Brigade began its campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opening Kolkata Derby. With the margin for error already reduced, East Bengal will be determined to secure maximum points against CISF Protectors and strengthen its position in the group.

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CISF Protectors, meanwhile, will also enter the contest looking for a turnaround. The Services side suffered a 2-0 defeat against South United FC in its opening game and will need a positive result to keep its hopes alive in the competition.

Stakes For East Bengal 

The fixture carries significant importance for East Bengal, particularly after its derby defeat. A victory would give the team three valuable points and provide a much-needed boost under new head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

Habas will be looking for greater attacking efficiency while ensuring that his side maintains its defensive organisation. East Bengal will also hope to make better use of transitions and create more opportunities against a CISF team expected to defend with discipline.

CISF Protectors, however, will not want to be overawed by the occasion. Representing the Central Industrial Security Force, the team is known for its physical strength, discipline and organised approach. Founded in 2013, CISF Protectors has featured in the Services Football Championship and several national-level competitions.

With both teams seeking their first points, Friday’s encounter could prove crucial to the Group A standings. East Bengal will start as the more fancied side, but CISF Protectors will be determined to produce a strong response after its opening defeat.

For Habas and his players, a convincing victory would not only keep their Durand Cup campaign on track but could also provide valuable momentum for the new era at East Bengal.

East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming

East Bengal vs CISF Protectors: When and where will the match be played?

The Group A encounter will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, July 31, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch East Bengal vs CISF Protectors live on TV?

Fans looking to follow the match on television can watch the Durand Cup 2026 encounter on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch East Bengal vs CISF Protectors live online?

The match will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV. Supporters can therefore follow the action online through the platform.

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East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV In India?
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East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV In India?
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East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV In India?
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