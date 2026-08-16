East Bengal vs India Army Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs INA Online and On TV In India?

East Bengal FC will face Indian Army Football Team in the second quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2026 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, with a place in the semifinals at stake.

Indian Army enter the knockout clash as Group B winners after a perfect group-stage campaign. They collected nine points from three matches, defeating Samaleswari Sporting 1-0, Baghpat FC 4-0 and Mohammedan SC 2-1. Their consistent performances have underlined their ability to adapt against different opponents.

P. Christopher Kamei will be one of the players to watch for the Army side. His delivery from set pieces could provide a major threat, particularly against an East Bengal defence that will have to deal with the Army’s physical presence inside the penalty area.

East Bengal, meanwhile, finished second in Group A behind city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant but advanced to the quarterfinals as one of the best runners-up. After losing their opening game 0-1 to Mohun Bagan, the Red-and-Gold outfit bounced back in style, thrashing CISF Protectors 8-0 before beating South United FC 5-0.

Antonio López Habas’ team will also head into the quarterfinal with considerable momentum after securing a 4-1 win over Al Arabi in the AFC Champions League Two qualifying play-off. The result booked their place in the league stage of the continental competition.

Mohammed Rashid’s control in midfield and Anwar Ali’s defensive leadership could prove crucial for East Bengal, while Dani Ramírez will be expected to provide creativity in the attacking third.

With Indian Army unbeaten and East Bengal brimming with confidence, the quarterfinal promises a closely contested battle between discipline and attacking firepower.

East Bengal vs Indian Army Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming

East Bengal vs Indian Army: When and where will the match be played?

The quarter-final encounter will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, August 16, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Indian Army live on TV?

Fans looking to follow the match on television can watch the Durand Cup 2026 encounter on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Indian Army live online?

The match will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV. Supporters can therefore follow the action online through the platform.