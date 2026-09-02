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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

Calcutta Football League, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: The much-awaited Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the 2026-27 Calcutta Football League is set to take place next week. The Indian Football Association (IFA) has confirmed the date, time and venue for the Group 1 clash, with both Kolkata giants already through to the Super Six stage of the competition. Here are all the details, including the date, kick-off time, venue and live streaming information for East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan.

Calcutta Football League, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: When and Where Will Group 1 Clash Take Place, Check Date and Time
Calcutta Football League, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: When and Where Will Group 1 Clash Take Place, Check Date and Time

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 21:04 IST

Calcutta Football League, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: The much-awaited Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the 2026-27 Calcutta Football League is set to take place next week. The Indian Football Association (IFA) has confirmed the date, time and venue for the Group 1 clash, with both Kolkata giants already through to the Super Six stage of the competition. Here are all the details, including the date, kick-off time, venue and live streaming information for East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League Match Details

  • Match: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026-27
  • Date: Monday, September 7, 2026
  • Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Barasat Stadium, West Bengal

When Will East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League Match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby in the Calcutta Football League 2026-27 will be played on Monday, September 7. The Group 1 clash is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

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Where Will East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Match Be Played?

The highly anticipated Calcutta Football League derby will be held at the Barasat Stadium. The venue will host the meeting between the two traditional heavyweights of Indian football.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Reach Calcutta Football League Super Six

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have already qualified for the Super Six stage of the 2026-27 Calcutta Football League. The top three teams from each group advance to the next round, with the two Kolkata giants currently featuring in Group 1.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Previous CFL Meeting

The two sides last faced each other in the Calcutta Football League in 2025. East Bengal came out on top in that encounter, securing a 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan with David Lalhlansanga scoring the decisive goal.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming?

Fans will be able to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League 2026-27 derby through No. 10 Sports. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on Monday, September 7.

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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details
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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details
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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details
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