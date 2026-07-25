East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: It is time for the biggest rivalry in the history of Indian football. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns in the 135th edition of the Durand Cup 2026. The two acclaimed clubs set to clash in the Kolkata Derby will take the field at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. As these two sides meet, every Indian football fan will have their eyes set on different screens to catch the live action from Kolkata. Here is a look at the EBFC vs MBSG live streaming and broadcast details.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Tournament: Durand Cup 2026

Date: July 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming







When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 is going to take place on Saturday, 25th July 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 will start at 5:00 PM in the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, India, on Saturday, 25th July.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 be played?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the EBFC vs MBSG, Durand Cup 2026 in India?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Durand Cup 2026: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 401

Mohun Bagan Wins: 131

East Bengal Wins: 141

Drawn Games: 129

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal Predicted Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Nishu Kumar; Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, PV Vishnu; Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineup: Vishal Kaith; Ashish Rai, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Deepak Tangri; Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart

Also Read: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Score Prediction: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming, Lineups, Team News And Durand Cup 2026 Preview