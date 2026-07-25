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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time

Durand Cup Live Streaming: The first Kolkata Derby of the new Indian football season sees East Bengal FC take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opening match of the 135th Durand Cup at Salt Lake Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster clash, including live streaming, TV telecast, kick-off time, venue, head-to-head record, and where to watch the match live in India.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming And Broadcast Details. Image Credit X/@IndSuperLeague
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming And Broadcast Details. Image Credit X/@IndSuperLeague

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 15:54 IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: It is time for the biggest rivalry in the history of Indian football. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns in the 135th edition of the Durand Cup 2026. The two acclaimed clubs set to clash in the Kolkata Derby will take the field at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. As these two sides meet, every Indian football fan will have their eyes set on different screens to catch the live action from Kolkata. Here is a look at the EBFC vs MBSG live streaming and broadcast details. 

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Match Details

  • Match: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
  • Tournament: Durand Cup 2026
  • Date: July 25, 2026
  • Time: 5:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming



When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 is going to take place on Saturday, 25th July 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 will start at 5:00 PM in the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, India, on Saturday, 25th July.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 be played?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the EBFC vs MBSG, Durand Cup 2026 in India?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. 

Durand Cup 2026: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played: 401
  • Mohun Bagan Wins: 131
  • East Bengal Wins: 141
  • Drawn Games: 129

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal Predicted Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Nishu Kumar; Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, PV Vishnu; Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineup: Vishal Kaith; Ashish Rai, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Deepak Tangri; Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart

Also Read: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Score Prediction: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming, Lineups, Team News And Durand Cup 2026 Preview

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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time

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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby, TV Channel And Match Time

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