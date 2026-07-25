East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Score Prediction: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming, Lineups, Team News And Durand Cup 2026 Preview

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: The 135th edition of the Durand Cup kicks off with the biggest rivalry in Indian football as East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant face each other in the famous Kolkata Derby, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 25. This is a momentous occasion as the Durand Cup will, for the first time in its history, have a Kolkata Derby as the opening match, which also adds a new layer of importance to this already very intense confrontation in Asian football. With very little time to prepare since the busy off-season, both teams’ performance in the game will remain highly unpredictable even though both sides are capable of producing top-quality results. A win to open their campaign is what both teams will hope for as they play at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Tournament: Durand Cup 2026

Date: July 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch the upcoming Durand Cup 2026 Kolkata Derby live on Sony Ten 2, and the live streaming option will be available through Sony LIV.

Team News and Injury Updates

Both the teams have reshuffled their squads for the fresh season, yet neither of them has announced any big new injury worries before the launch of the tournament. Since the Indian Super League season is not even close yet, most probably the coaches will take a cautious approach and control the player training workload, probably introducing rotations at the group stage if needed. Still, it is highly probable that given the significance of the Kolkata Derby, the managers will choose their strongest starting XIs from the first whistle.

East Bengal Predicted Lineup

Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Nishu Kumar; Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, PV Vishnu; Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineup

Vishal Kaith; Ashish Rai, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Deepak Tangri; Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart.

Key Players To Watch

Naorem Mahesh Singh (East Bengal)

Naorem Mahesh Singh is still East Bengal’s main source of creativity. His pace, straight running and ability to produce chances from the wide positions may well be the deciding factor in an intense match at least at the derby level.

Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan)

Jamie Maclaren uses his good box positioning and skill for turning half chances into goals. In case Mohun Bagan dominates the game by possession, Maclaren would probably be the game-changer.

Greg Stewart (Mohun Bagan)

With his creative abilities and precise long passing, Greg Stewart is one of the top designers of plays in Indian football. His skill to penetrate well-organized defenses could be a major factor.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

The Kolkata Derby stays a legend as one of the fiercest football grudge matches in Asia; the two teams have over a century of joint history they could talk at length about. The outcomes are often very thin; the decisive factors may come from the crowd’s support and passion, which is sometimes a greater strength than clever strategy.

Here is a look at their head-to-head record:

Matches Played: 401

Mohun Bagan Wins: 131

East Bengal Wins: 141

Drawn Games: 129

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Score Prediction

Considering that both clubs are only getting their game form and chemistry right in this early phase of the season, it is likely that a conservative game plan would prevail from the very start. Mohun Bagan, in our opinion, have a bit more depth in their squad. Still, East Bengal’s knowledge of the Salt Lake environment will probably be a factor which may make their game quite balanced.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

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