East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Exciting Clash?

In the previous nine meetings between these two sides, NorthEast United has won four times, East Bengal has won three times, and two matches have ended in draws.

East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC are set to lock horns in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Saturday, March 8, 2025. With the playoffs already secured, NorthEast United will aim to end their campaign on a high, while East Bengal will be looking to maintain their strong head-to-head record against the Highlanders. Fans are eager to catch the action live, and here’s everything you need to know about the match timing, venue, TV broadcast, and live streaming details.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Match Preview

NorthEast United FC enters the match with 35 points from 23 games, boasting nine wins and eight draws. Their recent 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC showcased their attacking prowess, marking their seventh instance of scoring three or more goals this season. However, their home form has been concerning, with back-to-back 0-2 defeats. The Highlanders will look to break this streak and secure their first-ever ISL win in Shillong.

East Bengal FC, currently sitting eighth with 28 points, has been impressive in their away games. The Kolkata giants are unbeaten in their last three away fixtures (two wins and one draw) and will be motivated to finish their season strongly. Their high defensive line has been a double-edged sword, catching opponents offside 60 times this season but also leaving vulnerabilities at the back.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the previous nine meetings between these two sides, NorthEast United has won four times, East Bengal has won three times, and two matches have ended in draws. With both teams eager for a victory, fans can expect an intense battle on the field.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), Shillong

Where to Watch East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live?

Fans can tune in to watch the highly anticipated ISL clash on multiple platforms:

TV Broadcast: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Fans can watch the game live on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Sourav Ganguly Backs Team India For Glory