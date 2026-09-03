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Home > Sports News > East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed

East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed

East Bengal FC Women have been drawn in Group B of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 alongside Hwacheon KSPO WFC, Ho Chi Minh City WFC, and 4.25 SC. Kolkata will host the group stage, marking India’s first AFC Women’s Champions League hosting duties.

East Bengal Women have been placed with Hwacheon KSPO WFC, Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC, and 4.25 SC in the AFC Women's Champions League. Image Credit: X/@eastbengal_fc
East Bengal Women have been placed with Hwacheon KSPO WFC, Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC, and 4.25 SC in the AFC Women's Champions League. Image Credit: X/@eastbengal_fc

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 15:19 IST

East Bengal at AFC Women’s Champions League: Following a draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, East Bengal FC was placed in Group B of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026–27 Group Stage alongside Hwacheon KSPO WFC (South Korea), Ho Chi Minh City WFC (Vietnam), and 4.25 SC (North Korea).

Kolkata will host Group B from November 1 to 7, marking the first time the AFC Women’s Champions League will be played in India, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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East Bengal Qualifies For AFC Women’s Champions League

The Moshal Girls secured their place in the Group Stage for the second consecutive year after finishing atop Group A of the Preliminary Stage in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, ahead of Sabah FA (Malaysia), Rovers FC (Guam), and Rajshahi Stars FC (Bangladesh).

The third edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League will see 12 teams compete across three groups of four each in a centralised league format.

East Bengal FC Placed in Tough Group

East Bengal FC, the Indian Women’s League champions, will aim to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time. Their opponents Hwacheon KSPO WFC are the WK League champions, while Ho Chi Minh City WFC are the Vietnamese Women’s League Champions and 4.25 SC are the DPR Korea Women’s Premier League champions.

Following the Group Stage, the three group winners, three runners-up and the two best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the Knockout Stage.

The Quarter-final matchups will be decided by a separate draw scheduled in December 2026, and will be played in March 2027. The three group winners and the best-ranked runner-up will host the Quarter-final fixtures.

AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group Stage Draw

  • Group A: Naegohyang Women’s FC (PRK), INAC Kobe Leonessa (JPN), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN), Ayeyawady FC – Women (MYA, H)
  • Group B: Hwacheon KSPO WFC (KOR), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE), East Bengal FC (IND, H), 4.25 SC (PRK)
  • Group C: Melbourne City FC (AUS), Beijing Jingtan FC (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), PFC Nasaf (UZB, H)

AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal Schedule

  • November 1: Ho Chi Minh City WFC vs East Bengal FC
  • November 4: East Bengal FC vs Hwacheon KSPO WFC
  • November 7: East Bengal FC vs 4.25 SC 

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Who is Trinity Rodman? Meet Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend, USWNT Star And 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Spotted at US Open 2026

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East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed
Tags: AFC Women Champions League 2026-27East Bengal

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East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed

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East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed
East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed
East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed
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