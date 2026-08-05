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Home > Sports News > East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs NDS Match 11 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs NDS Match 11 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

East Delhi Riders will take on North Delhi Strikers in Match 11 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 5. Both teams are still searching for their first win of the season, making this a crucial contest early in the tournament. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs NDS Match 11 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs NDS Match 11 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 17:54 IST

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: East Delhi Riders will take on North Delhi Strikers in Match 11 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 5. Both teams are still searching for their first win of the season, making this a crucial contest early in the tournament. East Delhi Riders have lost both of their opening matches and sit at the bottom of the points table, while North Delhi Strikers suffered defeat in their only game so far and are placed seventh. Fans can expect an intense battle as both sides aim to open their account. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Match Details

  • Match: East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers, Match 11
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Probable Playing XIs

East Delhi Riders Probable XI: Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Dhruv Kaushik, Hardik Sharma, Mayank Rawat (c), Suryansh Raina (wk), Simarjeet Singh, Rohit Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashish Meena, Deepak Punia.

North Delhi Strikers Probable XI: Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Bhatia, Sarthak Ranjan (c), Bharat Sindhwani, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Arjun Rapria, Mayank Dagar, Harshit Rana, Vikas Dixit, Ajay Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary.

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers Squads

East Delhi Riders Squad: Arpit Rana, Sujal Singh, Dhruv Kaushik, Hardik Sharma, Mayank Rawat (c), Suryansh Raina (wk), Kavya Gupta, Rounak Waghela, Simarjeet Singh, Rohit Yadav, Ashish Meena, Deepak Punia, Mayank Yadav, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Vaibhav Baisla, Tanmay Chaudhary, Ankit Kumar, Aradhya Chawla.

North Delhi Strikers Squad: Sarthak Ranjan (c), Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Bharat Sindhwani, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Arjun Rapria, Mayank Dagar, Vikas Dixit, Ajay Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Harshit Rana, Arnav Bugga, Saurabh Deswal, Aayush Singh, Prikshit Sehrawat, Kaushal Suman, Parnit Tiwari.

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East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs NDS Match 11 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: dpl 2026

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East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs NDS Match 11 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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