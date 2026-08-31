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Home > Sports News > East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a stunning half-century for East Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final. The 15-year-old opener attacked Yash Thakur and Saransh Jain, while partnering Abhimanyu Easwaran to put East Zone in command.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a fifty for East Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a fifty for East Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 11:37 IST

East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a hard-hitting half-century in the semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2026 against Central Zone. The 15-year-old opening batter for the East Zone, in a boundary-laden knock, took the attack against the bowlers. At the time of writing, Sooryavanshi is in the middle of an unbeaten opening partnership worth more than 100 runs with Abhimanyu Easwaran. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fifty in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got his innings rolling in the second over of the innings when he smashed Yash Thakur for a couple of fours. In the fourth over, Sooryavanshi continued his onslaught against Thakur, hitting him for another four and the first six of the innings. Thakur had to be removed from the attack after his third over, having conceded 24 runs in his opening spell.

He was given a change of ends in an attempt to possibly save him from Sooryavanshi’s attack. The Uttar Pradesh fast bowler was then hit for a six on what proved to be his final ball of the spell. 

Recently capped Saransh Jain came into the attack in the 13th over. The right-arm off-spinner was brought into the attack to possibly tackle Sooryavanshi. The teenager showed no respite for the spinner, who is more than twice his age, as he struck a six to complete a 42-ball half-century.

Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Takes Control Against Central Zone

Having bowled Central Zone out for only 266 runs, East Zone has raced to 117 in 19 overs without losing a single wicket. With their attacking start, both Sooryavanshi and Easwaran have made sure that their team is in a commanding position to make it into the final of the zonal tournament.

Earlier, Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit K Sarkar had taken three wickets each on the first day of the match. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Md Kounain Quraishi picked up a couple of wickets as well. For Central Zone, it was Rinku Singh and Aryan Juyal who showed some resilience with the bat in hand. 

Also Read: Babar Azam Breaks Silence on Pakistan Walk-Off Rumors After Imran Khan Sons’ Interview Controversy at Lord’s

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East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final
Tags: Duleep Trophy 2026East Zone vs Central ZoneVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

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East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final
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East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final
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