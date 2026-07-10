ECB Issues New Behaviour Guidelines For Players After Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson nightclub controversy; Bans Alcohol, Imposes Player Curfew

ECB Issues New Behaviour Guidelines: The England and Wales Cricket Board has issued fresh behaviour guidelines for England players after the Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson nightclub controversy. The ECB has tightened its stance on alcohol, curfews and public conduct following recent off-field incidents involving members of the England men’s team.

The new guidance advises England players to avoid alcohol from the day before an international match until 24 hours after the match ends. The ECB has stopped short of a complete alcohol ban across full tours or series, but the updated rules make it clear that players are expected to maintain higher standards around preparation, recovery and public behaviour.

ECB Tightens Alcohol Guidelines

According to the report, the ECB’s revised alcohol policy is based on medical and scientific advice around the impact of drinking on performance and recovery. Players have also been reminded that they should not drink in public, including in hotel bars, unless they have approval from the director of cricket or head coach.

The rules are expected to allow some discretion. For example, post-match drinks in the dressing room or private family dinners may still be permitted in certain situations. However, the overall message from the ECB is that England players must be more disciplined around alcohol use during international commitments.

Player Curfew Imposed After Nightclub Row

The ECB has also clarified its curfew policy after criticism over ambiguity following the Chelsea nightclub incident involving Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson. Players have been told that the midnight curfew applies across entire series and tours.

England players must also inform team management or ECB security staff if they are outside the team hotel after 10 PM. The updated policy was reportedly sent to both red-ball and white-ball England players before the second Test against New Zealand last month.

Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Nightclub Controversy

The new guidelines come after Stokes and Atkinson were present at a Chelsea nightclub in the early hours following England’s first Test win over New Zealand at Lord’s. The incident led to scrutiny of England’s team culture and the ECB’s existing rules around curfew and off-field behaviour.

Stokes and Atkinson were later cleared of wrongdoing in relation to the nightclub altercation, though the controversy still pushed the ECB to revisit its internal protocols. England men’s cricket managing director Rob Key had considered a wider alcohol ban during tours, but the final guidelines are understood to focus on stricter recommendations, curfew clarity and controlled exceptions.