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Home > Sports News > Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win

Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win

Ecuador produced a stunning comeback to beat Germany 2-1 in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match. Goals from Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata secured a Round of 32 berth, despite Leroy Sane giving Germany an early lead.

Ecuador defeated Germany to reach Round of 32 Image Credit X/@LaTri
Ecuador defeated Germany to reach Round of 32 Image Credit X/@LaTri

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 04:09 IST

Ecuador national football team vs Germany national football team: In their final Group E match on Wednesday, an increasingly desperate Ecuador shocked Germany 2-1 to salvage their World Cup campaign and earn a spot in the round of 32. The South Americans, who needed a victory—or a miracle—to maintain their chances, got off to the worst possible start when Germany, who had already qualified, scored in the second minute. Leroy Sane made his debut at a major international tournament in his fifteenth appearance at one.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador in Round of 32

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands. Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to complete Ecuador’s stirring comeback as their fans erupted with joy at the sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium

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Already assured of qualification as group winners, Germany finished top with six points, ahead of Ivory Coast on goal difference after the African side beat Curacao 2-0. Ecuador have qualified as one of the best eight third-placed teams. Germany had been chasing a third win from three Group E matches and a 12th successive victory, but their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed again and they have now conceded in all three group matches.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador 2-1 Germany was filled with controversial moments

Germany started explosively, with Sane finishing left-footed from just inside the area in the second minute after Florian Wirtz cleverly found his teammate after a quick throw-in. Ecuador protested that Aleksandar Pavlovic had caught Pedro Vite in the head with a raised foot in the build-up, but referee Tori Penso allowed the goal to stand.

Ecuador, who had arrived under pressure after a defeat by Ivory Coast and draw with Curacao, responded swiftly. Angulo curled the ball into the net from the edge of the box in the ninth minute, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer slow to react. 

The second half began with more controversy when Penso awarded Germany a penalty after Felix Nmecha played in Kai Havertz, who appeared to be tripped by Joel Ordonez. After a VAR review, however, the referee overturned the decision for a Germany foul in the build-up. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata wins it for Ecuador

Clear chances were then limited until Plata struck in the 78th minute, reacting quickest after substitute Kevin Rodriguez flicked on a corner at the near post and stabbing the ball past Neuer to send the stadium into uproar.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up

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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win
Tags: Ecuador national football teamEcuador Round of 32Ecuador vs GermanyFIFA World Cup 2026germany national football teamGonzalo PlataNilson Angulo

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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win

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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026: Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo Fire Ecuador Into Round of 32 With Stunning Comeback Win

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