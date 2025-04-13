Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Sports
  • Sports»
  • Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

In the absence of Howe, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team as they host Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

Eddie Howe


Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell for several days and will miss the Magpies’ Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday.

In an official statement, the club confirmed that the 47-year-old coach was taken to hospital late on Friday night. “Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing,” the statement read. “He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.”

Updates will be provided

The club has not disclosed the specific nature of Howe’s illness, but assured fans that updates will be provided in due course. “Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

In the absence of Howe, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team as they host Manchester United at St James’ Park. Tindall also addressed the media during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Eddie Howe, who took charge of Newcastle United in November 2021, has been instrumental in the club’s recent rise. Last month, he guided the Magpies to their first domestic trophy in 70 years with a Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Eddie Howe’s leadership

Under his leadership, Newcastle currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and have consistently delivered strong performances across domestic and European competitions. Notably, the team defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage during the 2023–24 season, although they did not progress to the knockout rounds.

Howe’s managerial journey includes two successful spells at AFC Bournemouth and a short stint at Burnley. He has long been considered a potential future England manager, although he confirmed he was not interviewed for the role last year when the FA appointed Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate’s successor.

Newcastle fans and football enthusiasts across the country will be hoping for positive news on Howe’s health in the coming days.

