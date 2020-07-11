The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday allowed the Kolkata Police to make use of under galleries of Eden Gardens for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel. Under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday allowed the Kolkata Police to make use of under galleries of Eden Gardens for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel. A meeting at Kolkata Police Headquarter, Lal Bazaar, took place at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim. It was attended by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Thereafter, a visit to Eden Gardens was undertaken by Kolkata Police led by Arunmoy Saha. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the visit.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, if more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the association to use them for conducting its activities for its administrative works.

“It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are COVID-19 warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative activities remain unaffected,” Dalmiya said in a statement.

The groundsmen and other staff would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

