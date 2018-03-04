Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has revealed he has voted for Belgium team-mate Kevin De Bruyne for the PFA Player of the Year honour. He also named Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne as the best players in the Premier League. The trio has been stunning in the English top flight this season and have flourished as the best players for their respective sides.

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has once again enjoyed a sensational season with the Premier League champions Chelsea but his performances have not been enough to provide an edge to his struggling side, who lie on the fifth spot in the table currently. The Belgian forward who has been nominated for the PFA player of the year award has now revealed that he has voted for his Belgium team-mate Kevin De Bruyne for the prestigious honour. The Manchester City superstar has been phenomenal for the Premier League leaders who are enjoying a dominant run in the English top flight.

Pep Guardiola’s men are on a course to lift the Premier League trophy this season and De Bruyne has unarguably been one of the best players for the Etihad club. He has been instrumental in the midfield while contributing heavily in city’s build-up play. He has 14 assists to his name this season in the Premier League and is one of the strongest contenders to win the Player of the year award. In his 28 appearances for the Cityzens in the ongoing season, De Bruyne has scored seven goals and has been on the losing side only once in 28 games.

ALSO READ: Red-hot Mohamed Salah continues scoring run as Liverpool rises to second spot

Hazard won the award in 2015 but lost to his Chelsea mate N’Golo Kante last season. This time around De Bruyne, who has had an incredible season with City is leading the race for the best player award. The Chelsea winger also named Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane as the other two players he feels are currently the best in the Premier League.

“I think there are three [best players in the Premier League] – Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane,” Hazard told Sky Sports.

“I voted for Kevin De Bruyne. He is the best. I could have also voted for Salah because I played with him and he’s my friend but Salah is more a striker than a player,” he added. “Kevin has got everything. He defends, crosses the ball, assists and scores goals in big games. For me, he is the best this season.”

Hazard further went on to hail Manchester city as one of the best sides in the Premier League this season and called De Bruyne magical. “When he’s on the pitch with good players, he’s one of the best in the world. Every time he has the ball at his feet he can do something magic. He doesn’t score a lot of goals but he can create something with just one movement or pass. It’s simple, he’s a special player,” said Hazard.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have been on a rampant scoring run this season and are leading the Premier League goalscoring charts. Both the strikers have scored 24 goals so far this season and have enjoyed a stellar campaign with their respective clubs.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho doesn’t care if Manchester United finishes second or fourth, here’s why

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App