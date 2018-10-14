Eden Hazard has blossomed under new manager Maurizio Sarri and is in terrific form this season. He has scored 8 goals and created another 3 in all competitions so far. Thanks to his purple patch, Chelsea finds itself tied with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Just a couple of days after reiterating his desire to join Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has said that he will not go to war with Chelsea in order to complete a switch to the La Liga giants. The former Lille attacker has been long linked with a move to Los Blancos and since he has hit top form this season, the speculation has only gotten stronger. On the other hand, Real Madrid is struggling in all competitions this season and apparently missing a dominant figure like Cristiano Ronaldo within their ranks.

It was only last week that the Chelsea forward shed light on his “childhood dream” which is playing for Real Madrid. When asked whether he can make a move in the coming January transfer window, Eden Hazard said that it is not possible.

He went on to say that in order to make a move to the La Liga club, he will not clash with Chelsea as the south London side has given him a lot of love and affection. The 27-year-old further added that he wants to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit on cordial terms just like he left Lille before joining Chelsea.

Eden Hazard has blossomed under new manager Maurizio Sarri and is in terrific form this season. He has scored 8 goals and created another 3 in all competitions so far. Thanks to his purple patch, Chelsea finds itself tied with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

On the other end, Real Madrid has endured a turbulent start to their campaign without Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in the summer. Julen Lopetegui’s men are placed at the 4th spot in the La Liga table after facing back to back defeats. They haven’t tasted a win in past four matches in all competitions.

After Ronaldo departed the club, Real Madrid did not make a big-money signing to replace the Portuguese. There were speculations about Neymar and Kylina Mbappe but the moves never materialised. However, Eden Hazard has emerged as front-runner to fill in the big void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and he is bound to complete a switch to the Spanish outfit next summer.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More