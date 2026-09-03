Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement, Here’s When Bosnia Great Will Play His Final Match – Check Date, Time and Opponent

Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement: Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko has announced that he will retire from international football next month, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades. The 40-year-old Schalke 04 forward has confirmed that his final appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina will come against Sweden in the Nations League on October 2. Here are all the details about Dzeko’s international retirement, including the date, opponent, career statistics and more.

When Will Edin Dzeko Play His Final International Match?

Match: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden, Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden, Nations League Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Friday, October 2, 2026 Venue: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina Opponent: Sweden

Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement

“Nothing in my career has ever compared to the pride I have felt every single time I wore that shirt,” Dzeko posted on Instagram.

“It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me on each of the 151 occasions I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch … Almost 20 years have passed since that match against Turkey.

“So many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has. Now I feel the time has come to step aside. If I have made it to the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything.”

Edin Dzeko’s Bosnia Career Stats

Dzeko has made 151 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina and scored 73 goals. He is the country’s most-capped player as well as their all-time leading goalscorer.

Edin Dzeko’s Major International Achievements

Dzeko played a key role in Bosnia and Herzegovina qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2014. He also represented the country at the 2026 World Cup, where Bosnia and Herzegovina reached the last 32.

Edin Dzeko’s Club Career

Dzeko has enjoyed a decorated club career across Europe, representing several prominent teams. The striker has played for Manchester City, AS Roma and Inter Milan, among others, and currently plays for Schalke 04.

Edin Dzeko’s Final Match for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dzeko’s final international match will come against Sweden in the Nations League on October 2. After almost two decades, the fixture will mark the end of an era for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s record appearance holder and leading goalscorer.