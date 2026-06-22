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Home > Sports News > Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G

Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to a stunning 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The win lifted Egypt to the top of Group G, strengthened their Round of 32 hopes, and left the All Whites facing elimination.

Egypt defeated New Zealand to climb to top of Group G standings. Image Credit: ANI
Egypt defeated New Zealand to climb to top of Group G standings. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 10:48 IST

New Zealand national football team vs Egypt football team: In their Group G match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at BC Place in Vancouver, Egypt overcame a deficit to overcome New Zealand 3-1 in the second half, earning their first-ever World Cup victory and putting them on the verge of qualifying for the Round of 32. With this win, Egypt is now at the top of the Group G standings. Both Iran and Belgium have drawn their two games so far in the group stage and are placed second and third. Meanwhile, the Kiwis with this loss have stooped to the bottom of the table. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: All Whites lead early in the game

New Zealand started brightly and looked the more dangerous side during the opening stages. The All Whites created the first meaningful opportunity in the seventh minute when Liberato Cacace picked out Sarpreet Singh on the edge of the area, but his effort drifted wide. Moments later, Marko Stamenic released Elijah Just inside the box, only for Egyptian goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir to produce a smart save at his near post. The pressure eventually paid off from the resulting corner. Tim Payne delivered an inviting cross into the area, and defender Finn Surman rose above the Egyptian defence to power home a header, giving New Zealand a deserved lead. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt bounce back strongly

Egypt struggled to find their rhythm early on but gradually improved before the break. Omar Marmoush forced Max Crocombe into action with a long-range strike, while Mohamed Salah came close with a free-kick that flashed narrowly wide. New Zealand nearly doubled their advantage shortly after halftime when Callum McCowatt glanced a header towards goal, but Shobeir reacted brilliantly to tip the effort over the bar. That proved to be a crucial moment as Egypt emerged from the interval with renewed intensity and purpose. The Pharaohs levelled the score just before the hour mark when Mohamed Hany delivered a precise cross into the box, and Mostafa Ziko guided a close-range header beyond Crocombe. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah puts Egypt in lead

With momentum firmly on their side, Egypt completed the turnaround less than 10 minutes later. Ziko combined neatly with Salah inside the penalty area, and the Egyptian captain made no mistake, finishing clinically to put his side ahead. Egypt continued to push forward and sealed the victory in the 82nd minute. Salah’s corner found substitute Trezeguet, who powered a header into the net to cap an impressive comeback. The victory extends Egypt’s unbeaten record against New Zealand to four matches and leaves them in a strong position heading into their final group fixture against Iran. Meanwhile, New Zealand must defeat Belgium in their last Group G match to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Also Read: 2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Atlanta

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Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G

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Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G

Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G

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Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G

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Egypt vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah Inspires Stunning Comeback as Egypt Move Top of Group G
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