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Home > Sports News > El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2026: Barcelona will host Real Madrid in a blockbuster La Liga clash at Spotify Camp Nou on October 26, with kick-off scheduled for 1:30 AM IST. Check the complete match details, head-to-head records across competitions, squad updates and live-streaming information.

El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 17:37 IST

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2026: FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2026–27 La Liga season on Monday, October 26, in India. The blockbuster fixture will take place at Spotify Camp Nou, with kick-off scheduled for 1:30 AM IST. Check the match details, head-to-head record, squad updates and live-streaming information.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid returns for a crucial La Liga encounter as both Spanish giants prepare to battle for bragging rights and valuable league points. The match is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 9:00 PM local time in Spain, which translates to the early hours of Monday in India.

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2026: Match Details

  • Match: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid

  • Competition: La Liga 2026–27

  • Matchday: 10

  • Date: Monday, October 26, 2026 (IST)

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST

  • Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

  • Host Team: FC Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Squads

The official matchday squads for the October 2026 El Clasico had not been confirmed in the official club announcements reviewed as of October 23. Both teams are expected to announce their final selections closer to kick-off.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head Record

La Liga meetings: 192 matches

  • Real Madrid wins: 80

  • Barcelona wins: 77

  • Draws: 35

– All competitions: 264 matches

  • Real Madrid wins: 106

  • Barcelona wins: 106

  • Draws: 52

  • Copa del Rey: 38 matches — Barcelona won 17, Real Madrid won 13, and 8 ended in draws.

  • Spanish Super Cup: 19 matches — Real Madrid won 10, Barcelona won 7, and 2 ended in draws.

  • UEFA Champions League: 8 matches — Real Madrid won 3, Barcelona won 2, and 3 ended in draws.

  • Other competitions: 7 matches — Barcelona won 3, while 4 ended in draws. This category includes the Copa de la Liga and the 1902 Coronation Cup.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming In India

Indian football fans can watch the El Clasico 2026 between Barcelona and Real Madrid live on FanCode. Viewers should check the FanCode app or website for the match listing, subscription requirements and streaming availability ahead of kick-off.

The match is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

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El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
Tags: La Liga 2026-27

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El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
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El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
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