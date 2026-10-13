El Clasico in India? Bengal Sports Minister Announces Mouth-Watering Clash Between Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends

Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India: West Bengal’s sports minister Indranil Khan declared an exclusive ‘El Clasico’ match featuring legends from Barcelona and Real Madrid in Kolkata on November 25 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are two arch-rivals in Spanish top-flight league football, with their battles in the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and other competitions known as ‘El Clasico’. Legends of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, etc have been a part of this rivalry over the years.

Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan Announces El Clasico in India

El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026 Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata https://t.co/otLcLJUM28 — Dr.Indranil Khan (@IndranilKhan) October 13, 2026









In a post on his official X handle, Indranil wrote, “El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026 Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata.”

This comes after the iconic Salt Lake Stadium hosted two high-profile friendly matches for the Indian team, against five-time world champions Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 3 and 6, respectively.

Samuel Lino and Pedro were among the scorers as Brazil defeated India 4-0 in the first-ever friendly between the two sides. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos and Estevao, much to the delight of the football fans who gathered at the venue.

Anirudh Thapa reached the loose ball first, guided it beyond Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo and turned towards 37,307 spectators roaring at the sight of India level with Uruguay. The Blue Tigers had given the two-time world champions a contest. Lightning halted it soon afterwards. When play resumed, La Celeste struck quickly and went on to beat India 6-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Thapa’s equaliser was a piece of Indian football history even in defeat. He became only the second Indian to score against Uruguay in a senior international, following Manas Bhattacharya, who scored in India’s 3-1 loss at Eden Gardens in the 1982 Nehru Cup.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Al Nassr Star Scores 981st Goal Leaves Messi Behind in Race to 1000 Goals