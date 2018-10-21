Before calling the El Clasico pure crap, Robert Huth on Sunday said that he is tired of watching Real Madrid and Barcelona players trying to hurt each other, feigning injuries and attempting to deceive the match officials. The 34-year-old defender continued saying that whenever the El Clasico is on his television screen, he usually switches it off.

El Clasico – a celebrated fixture between Spain’s two heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona – is one of the most heated and electric encounters in the world football, millions of fans eagerly wait for the crucial match but there is one man associated with football who doesn’t entertain El Clasico. Robert Huth, the defender who won Premier League with Leicester City a couple of years ago says that Real-Barca matches are a farce as they are more drama than actual football.

While speaking to media, Huth said that as a man he finds the whole problem embarrassing. He added that he understands diving but there’s no difference between diving and him grabbing someone. “You’re bending the rules but pretending to be hurt – it just goes against any sport. The weakness of it all annoys me. I can’t think of another sport where it’s acceptable,” he said.

Singling out Gary Neville’s comments on diving, the former Leicester City man said, “You listen to it, to Gary Neville and all the others (saying): ‘He had the right to go down.’ No. There is no right to go down. We spent the past 15, 16 years with nutrition, gym work, making footballers the strongest they can be. Are you telling me a [small touch] is enough to make one go down?”

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns on next Sunday, October 28, but in a lacklustre draw which will not have either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi (injured) for the first time ever in 10 years. Los Blancos have been struggling in La Liga this season having failed to register a single win in past 4 league matches while Barcelona enjoys dominance at the top of the league table after initial hiccups.

